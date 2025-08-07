Evan Okoro Cries Out Over Alleged Death Threat From Husband

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, has taken to her social media page to raise an alarm over alleged threats to her life from her husband, Chibuzor Erikefe, claiming he vowed to kill her if she attempts to leave their marriage.

In a tearful video shared on Facebook, the actress described her situation as emotionally abusive, saying she now lives in constant fear for her safety.

According to Okoro, the threats were so serious that she was forced to file a formal petition with the police.

“I am living in fear. My life is in danger,” she said in the viral video. “Chibuzor Erikefe is threatening my life. I do not want the marriage anymore.”

“The shoe that I took home is not my size,” she said. “His bride price is not on my head.”

Okoro revealed that their marriage, which officially began in April, has been riddled with emotional abuse and deep dissatisfaction.

She stated that the bride price, a customary requirement in many Nigerian marriages, was never paid, making her feel culturally and personally unsettled in the union.

She claimed that her husband wrongly assumed she was financially well-off after she built a house prior to their marriage, adding that this misconception tainted the relationship early on.

The actress explained that the marriage had broken down completely, with no intimacy or emotional connection remaining.

She said her complaints to her husband’s family have gone unanswered, and her efforts to resolve the issues have been futile.

“I have written a petition about this. It is in the police station right now,” she stressed. “Tell him not to harm me or my family.”

Okoro concluded her emotional appeal by urging the public to hold Erikefe accountable should anything happen to her or her loved ones.