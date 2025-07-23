Evaluations Growing Concerns Over Rise In Food Inflation

The rebound in food inflation recorded in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June 2025 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week, has cast a shadow over the positive outlook recently projected for the second half of 2025 by several financial advisory firms, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, the consensus among analysts, who released their economic outlook for the second half of 2025 in the last few weeks, is that Nigeria is likely to record further moderation in inflation as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) prolonged monetary policy tightening stance has started to yield results.

CardinalStone’s mid-year report

For instance, in their report titled, “Nigeria: Mid-Year Outlook. Charting the sustainability path,” analysts at CardinalStone Research, stated: “The CBN’s monetary policy is beginning to transmit more effectively, as reflected in the decelerating growth of money supply, a development that supported inflation moderation during the period.

In addition, relative stability in the FX and energy markets further contributed to the easing of inflationary pressures. FX stability was underpinned by the CBN’s sustained interventions, increased foreign inflows, and a stronger external account position.

Energy prices provided support for lower inflation in the period, particularly following a series of PMS price reductions by the Dangote Refinery.

The reduction in PMS prices, which occurred in February, April, and May 2025, where the consequences of contractions in global oil prices, improvement in domestic refining capacity, and the renewal of the naira-for-crude initiative.

The price moderation was also despite the effect of limited crude availability, driven by increased demand from domestic refineries and the need to maintain adequate export inventories.

“In the second half of the year, we expect headline inflation to moderate further, supported by continued FX stability.”

Interestingly, apart from the apex bank’s tightening measures, the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), early this year, resulted in Nigeria’s inflation rate falling sharply to 24.48per cent in January 2025 from 34.80 per cent in the preceding month.

The rate eased further to 23.18per cent in February and although it rose to 24.23 per cent in March, it has since then maintained a downward trend, dropping to 23.71 per cent in April, 22.97 per cent in May and 22.22 percent in June.

But as analysts have pointed out, while the CPI report for June shows that headline inflation headed south, the reverse was the case for core and food inflation.

Comercio Partners reaction

For example, in their reaction to the June CPI data, analysts at Comercio Partners, in a report titled, “Don’t celebrate yet: Food and core prices defy inflation drop,” stated: “Nigeria’s inflation showed a divergent trend in June 2025.

Headline CPI continued to cool, falling to 22.22 per cent from 22.97 per cent in May 2025. This represents a 0.75 per cent decline.

Compared to June 2024, when inflation stood at 34.19 per cent, the figure marks a significant 11.97 per cent drop and a pullback from last year’s inflation spiral majorly due to the rebasing.

“However, while headline inflation eased slightly, core and food inflation rose. Core inflation increased to 22.76 per cent from 22.28 per cent in May. Food inflation also rose to 21.97 per cent from 21.14 per cent.

“On a month-on-month basis, food inflation edged up to 3.25 per cent from 2.19 per cent, reflecting seasonal pressures. Core inflation also increased to 2.46 per cent from 1.10 per cent.”

They further said: “This increase in food and core inflation shows the persistence of underlying price pressures in the economy, despite the easing in headline inflation.

It signals rising prices not only in volatile items like food but also in nonvolatile, essential components captured by core inflation, such as housing, healthcare, education, and transportation.

“This suggests that inflationary pressures are becoming broader-based and entrenched. While base effects and currency appreciation are helping moderate headline inflation, structural issues and supply-side disruptions, particularly insecurity in key agricultural regions, continue to push up prices at both the core and food levels, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to sustain disinflation.

“Headline inflation eased year on year, but both food and core inflation increased, indicating a divergence in inflation dynamics.

Although food and core prices rose, their impact was offset by declines in other components, resulting in an overall drop in headline inflation.

The major factor driving the decline in Headline Inflation is the base effect and cooling energy prices, which offset the increase in Food and Core inflation, and allowed headline inflation to continue a downward trend.”

Specifically, they noted that: “Food inflation, which had been slowing year-onyear since April 2025, reversed course and increased in June. On a month-on-month basis, it rose sharply by 106 basis points, compared to a modest 13 basis point increase in May.

This reflects the continued rise in prices across Nigeria. While the January 2025 rebasing helped bring food inflation down initially, a continued decline now seems unsustainable.”

Seasonal scarcity, insecurity

The analysts went on to shed light on the rebound in food inflation. They stated: “June falls deep within the country’s traditional lean or planting season, a period when supplies from the previous year’s harvest run low and new crops are not yet ready for market.

This seasonal scarcity puts upward pressure on prices for staples such as fresh produce, flour, and protein sources.

Adding to this, heavy rain during the season disrupts food transportation from rural production centers to urban markets, increasing costs and reducing availability, especially for perishable goods.

“Ongoing terrorist attacks and insecurity in key food-producing states have contributed to rising food inflation. As farmers and residents flee these areas for

safety, agricultural activities are disrupted, and food losses increase. Benue, one of Nigeria’s top agricultural states, suffered a major attack in June. In July, another attack occurred in Plateau State, another major food-producing region.

While the full impact of these incidents is not yet reflected in the June inflation data, insecurity looms as a significant threat to food production in Nigeria. “Improving security remains critical to curbing future food inflation.

Another contributing factor is the demand spike associated with the Eid al-Adha (Sallah) festival, which in June 2025 led to notable increases in the price of livestock and other key food items.”

They noted that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has issued a flash flood risk alert for July 2025, in which identified several food-producing states with a high likelihood of experiencing flash floods.

According to the analysts: “Sokoto, one of Nigeria’s key agricultural states, was listed as the most at-risk state for the month.

As the rainy season deepens, flooding is historically common across various parts of the country. This development threatens agricultural activities, particularly in vulnerable regions, and could severely disrupt food production.

In the near term, this is likely to increase food inflation due to reduced supply and logistical constraints.”

Consequently, the analysts said they expect inflation to inch higher in July, adding that, “Although the base effect could help moderate the increase, its impact may be limited since July 2024 already recorded relatively low inflation.”

They also stated: “Persistent insecurity in food producing areas, highlighted by the recent attack in Plateau State, continues to drive food inflation.

Additionally, the flash flood risk alert poses further threats to food supply and prices. Energy costs are expected to ease slightly, as Dangote refinery slashed fuel prices again in July by 20 naira, bringing the pump price to 820 naira per litre.

“However, this decrease may not be enough to offset the upward pressure from rising food prices and the limited base effect. Core inflation is expected to increase in July, but at a slower pace than the increase recorded in June 2025.”

Recommendation

Noting that the June inflation data, shows increase in Nigeria’s inflation, not just from volatile items but also from non-volatile and essential components such as housing, healthcare, and education, the analysts opined that, “this broad-based inflation underscores deeper structural issues.’

They argued that: “While headline inflation is easing, thanks to base effects, currency appreciation, and stable energy costs, rising food and core inflation highlight persistent domestic vulnerabilities.

This divergence highlights the limits of base effects and currency gains in addressing structural inflation. Sustained disinflation will require targeted reforms, improved security in foodproducing regions, and careful monetary policy to strike the right balance between growth and stability.”

Cowry Asset Management’s reaction

Similarly, commenting on the June CPI data, in a report released over the weekend, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, stated: “On a monthly basis, food inflation surged 1.07 percentage points to 3.25 per cent month-onmonth, with notable increases recorded in core food items such as green peas (dried), fresh pepper, shrimps, crayfish, meat, tomatoes, plantain flour, and ground pepper.

This uptrend reflects renewed supply-side shocks, largely driven by insecurity in key agricultural regions, which disrupted farming activities and supply chains during the month under review.”

They also noted that: “For food inflation, Borno (47.40%), Ebonyi (30.62%), and Bayelsa (28.64%) topped the yearon-year rankings, while Katsina (6.21%), Adamawa (10.90%), and Sokoto (15.25%) posted the slowest growth.

On a monthon-month basis, Enugu (11.90%), Kwara (9.97%), and Rivers (9.88%) experienced the sharpest increase, while Borno (-7.63%), Sokoto (-6.43%), and Bayelsa (-6.34%) showed notable declines.”

Concluding the report, the analysts said: “Cowry Research notes that the resurgence in food and core indices in June reflects the re-emergence of latent inflationary pressures, which could reverse recent disinflation gains if not properly contained.

Key concerns include the resurgence of insecurity situation and flooding across food producing regions, input cost pass-through from energy and logistics, and the lag effect of FX volatility on non-food segments.

“If these pressures persist, there is a risk that the headline index could pivot upward in subsequent months. Thus, we forecast a moderate decline in headline inflation to 21.82% year-on-year in July 2025, driven by expected improvements in food supply logistics and the base effect from prior high readings.

However, we remain cautious given the uptick in core inflation and sector-specific price increases.”

Conclusion

Given that a rise in food inflation causes economic uncertainty and may discourage investment especially in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) lacking access to credit, analysts believe that it is imperative for the country’s fiscal authorities to intensify efforts to tackle structural issues and supply-side disruptions, especially insecurity in key agricultural regions.