Evaluating Tax Reforms Bills Amid Customs’ Concerns

Notwithstanding the endorsement the Tax Reform Bills, Customs has raised a red flag as it sees it as a potential danger in the envisaged expanded revenue, Abdulwahab Isa reports

After initial opposition, the bills are getting public nod, endorsements and support. The initial lull that characterised the documents was triggered by misgivings that, expectedly, swelled opposition to the bills.

The committee saddled with tax reforms weighed in with massive public engagement, providing clarity to the bills’ contents where necessary, clearing doubts, and allaying fears amidst public misgivings.

The latest public hearing on the bills by members of the National Assembly is crucial in the bills’ journey to becoming an act.

It enables critical stakeholders, interest groups, and Nigerians to voice their opinions on the potential implications of the bills on their businesses, operations, and livelihoods.

Mr. Taiwo Oyedele is synonymous with the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. He is the Chairman of the Tax Reform Committee and at the forefront of driving an advocacy campaign for the bill’s acceptance.

Tax Bills

The Nigeria Tax Bill (known as NTB) is a comprehensive piece of legislation that seeks to outline all taxes in the country hitherto administered by different laws and compress them into a single simplified law.

Most importantly, the NTB vests upon the Nigeria Revenue Service (expected to succeed FIRS) powers to collect all national taxes, including royalties hitherto collected by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and excise duties, import VAT, etc., hitherto.

The bills are in four categories: the Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB) 2024, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB), the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill (NRSEB), and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill (JRBEB).

Stakeholders’ engagement

The bills are currently in the custody of the National Assembly for legislation. To galvanise the views of the public, the National Assembly recently organised a public hearing on the bills.

The occasion was an opportunity for stakeholders and interest groups to vent their views. The public hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Sanni Musa.

Stakeholders such as the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN), the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), and the Nigeria Customs Service were handy to air their views, support, and objections to sections of the bills they consider injurious to their interests.

For instance, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) recommended in its submission the retention of the 7.5 per cent rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the Tax Reforms Bills.

ACF’s submission was contained in a comprehensive set of observations and recommendations to the National Assembly. The group’s actions were the outcome of a special purpose committee of experts set up by its board of trustees, which studied the bills for appropriate recommendations.

In the report signed by its National Publicity Secretary Tukur Muhammad-Baba, ACF said the retention of the 7.5 per cent rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) is in line with the reality of current economic challenges facing citizens and businesses.

The group, in addition, called for improving the efficiency of VAT collection, improvements to revenue collection through the formalisation of the informal sectors and the use of digital technologies, as well as the vigorous expansion of Nigeria’s tax base through encouraging private sector investments.

The Forum further recommended that VAT on agricultural equipment should be expunged, and the words “supply and supplies” in Chapter 6 (VAT), Part 1, Sections 143, 144, 145, and 147 of the Tax Administration Bill should be changed to “consumption or consumptions.”

Also, the Forum wants the term “derivation” to be clearly and unambiguously defined, while its distribution should be based on consensus reached through consultation with states and local governments as well as the advice of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC).

Furthermore, the northern group called for the drastic reduction of the powers of the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors/Governance of the Joint Revenue Board, noting that the proposed provisions amount to attributing and concentrating almost absolute powers of supervision and accountability to a single person.

The Forum also called for the replacement of the eight proposed coordinating directors with six executive directors from each geographical zone, while the executive directors must be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Further recommendations by the ACF included the retention of TETFUND and NITD through re-couching Section 69 of the proposed Nigeria Tax Bill as Development Levy, which should be shared with TETFUND, NITDA, NASENI, and the Education Loan Fund.

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC), whose agency fashions the revenuesharing formula, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, said that the commission was in support of the bills 100 per cent.

He said the bills would enhance stability in the economy. He urged the Senate Committee on Finance to address the area of bad distribution to sub-nationals.

He said: “I hope that this bill will address the issue of endless reconciliation with NNPC.” The representative of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, Ahmad Dogarawa, said that it was the view of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria that the Nigerian tax system was indeed in need of reform.

“We, therefore, commend the government for its genuine efforts to reform our tax system.

“However, the Council wishes to bring the attention of the National Assembly to the following concerns of the specific sections of the Nigeria Tax Bill and the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill. “We have suggested that the Value Added

With the Senate’s conclusion of the public hearing on the tax reform bills, the bills are ready for the legislative process. The legislators will take into account views and dissenting voices that oppose some sections of the bills in passing them

Tax (VAT) be reviewed to five percent or to maintain the present 7.5 per cent.” In his submission, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, said that the entire oil and gas industry was happy with the bills.

“We are the happiest people to see this tax law coming into place, bringing every education in one basket. “And bringing in a significant number of reforms that will bring simplicity to the tax system and the tax laws in our county. “

And I want to tell you, you know, making our business more profitable, we have a plan to keep our industry as strong as possible, multiple tax systems, multiple tax rules,” he said.

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) also expressed concern over the clause that seeks to stop the funding of TETFUND and two other agencies.

Representative of ANAN, Prof. Abuchi Ogbuju, said scrapping TETFUND would negatively impact the quality of education in the country given the significant role the agency plays in funding interventions for tertiary institutions.

He said a visit to many public universities would show the physical developmental structures provided through TETFUND and wondered what will become of tertiary institutions should TETFUND be scrapped.

In its submission, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) opposed the proposal targeting the imposition of a tax on Free Trade Zones in the tax reform bills, saying it drives multi-billion-dollar Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from the country and leads to job losses.

The provisions outlined in the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 seek to introduce minimum tax rates and remove long-standing tax exemptions for businesses operating within FTZs, a move seen as contradicting Nigeria’s industrialization and investment objectives.

Speaking at the hearing, President of NACCIMA, Dele Oye, said the move will stifle economic activities in Free Trade Zones, urging the committee to delete the clause from the bill.

He said there are over 50 Free Trade Zones in the country, which he said serve as economic hubs. Oye said the proposed legislation would scare investors away from the country.

He argued that the assumption that operators in FTZs don’t pay taxes was not true, saying they are only exempted from paying income tax.

Similarly, the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN) opposed the proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2025, with further increments to 12.5 per cent in 2026 and 15 per cent by 2030.

Speaking at the public hearing on tax reforms, ACMAN President, Uche Uwaleke, stated that the proposed VAT hike would raise transaction costs in the Nigerian capital market, discourage investments, and exacerbate inflationary pressures in the economy.

The association said it was not the right time for VAT increase, given the prevailing economic challenges. In his remark, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said there was a nexus between government revenues and the provision of services for the people, adding that the key objective of the bill is to broaden the tax base and engender efficiency in the tax system for better results.

Concerns

The Nigeria Customs Service is a key and strategic revenue-generating agency of the Federal Government. Like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Federal Government relies heavily on customs revenue to discharge her obligations.

However, in one of the bills—the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill (NRSEB)—FIRS is being positioned to subsume customs. At the public hearing, customs kicked against it.

The service warned against the prospect of being absorbed into other agencies in the aftermath of tax reforms, describing it as an anathema to the interest of the country.

The service was represented at the public hearing by its Comptroller General, Mr. Wale Adeniyi. “If the bills are passed as presented, the NCS will lose its revenue collection power to the yet-to-be-created Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS),” Adeniyi said, noting that the proposals threatened its existence and will negatively rob the country’s revenue among jurisdictional conflicts. Adeniyi advised that NCS should not be subsumed within the tax system but allowed to work independently due to the nature of its responsibilities.

He feared sections of the bill might cause jurisdictional conflicts between the provisions of the Joint Revenue Board bill. Sections 23 and 29 of the bill and section 41A of the Joint Revenue Bill have jurisdictional conflict issues.

In the Nigerian Revenue Service Establishment Bill, Section 16 will completely legislate the Nigeria Customs Service out of existence, if you pardon my words.

In section 4S, there is also another omnibus provision. This particular provision gives the proposed NRS oversight functions over all taxes and levies.

We are worried that this new law is seeking to override all previous laws that were done to address issues regarding the economy. He expressed worry about the interchangeability of the words “tax” and “duties” in the proposed laws.

“The substitution of the word ‘tax,’ the substitution of the word ‘duty’ by ‘tax’ in very many areas of the bill, seems to overlook the difference and the objective that these two tools can do in an economy.

“Our understanding is that tax is used to generate revenue for governments, and it’s also used to distribute wealth. However, duty goes beyond that.

“Duty is more of a fiscal policy tool, an instrument by governments to encourage industrialization, to discourage environmental pollution, and to put in some kind of public health order,” he said.

He added that customs specialised functions, which include valuation, classification, and origin determination. These functions, he noted, will show measurable deterioration following integration with general tax authorities after their integration.

“We, therefore, made some recommendations, and the principal recommendation we made was that we should encourage collaboration and integration of operations between customs and the tax authority, not to abolish customs or not to repeal a law because we want to do another law.”

Last line

With the Senate’s conclusion of the public hearing on the tax reform bills, the bills are ready for the legislative process.

The legislators will take into account views and dissenting voices that oppose some sections of the bills in passing them.

