Evaluating Real Sector Prospects In New Year

Again, it’s an exciting time for the country’s real sector of the economy as key industry stakeholders, including local and foreign investors, look at unlocking opportunities, Taiwo Hassan writes

Following the Organised Private Sector (OPS)’s stance that the year 2025 prospects would hinge on sustained fiscal reforms, exchange rate stabilisation, and enhanced monetary policy coordination to foster growth, there is no doubt that their expectations for the real sector are very high this year.

Domestic economy

Key stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing sector will be paying more attention to the domestic economic development in this year with the intentions that government at the center carries out reforms and policies expected to boost confidence in the economy.

For instance, the removal of subsidy on fuel has resulted in a significant spike in inflation. As a result, petrol prices surged from N198 to an astonishing N1,030 in just 18 months.

Since the removal, inflation has increased from 22.79 per cent in June 2023 to 34.60 per cent in November 2024.

Because fuel is integral to every facet of life, subsidy removal has been a major driver of high food prices, transportation, energy costs, and, generally, the cost of living.

Available data from the NBS showed that food inflation at 39.93 per cent in November 2024 was significantly higher than 24.82 per cent before the subsidy removal.

Also, core inflation increased to 28.75 per cent in November 2024 from 19.83 per cent in May 2023. Investors will be waiting eagerly for economic transformation in the GDP this year.

Monetary policy developments

Another major area for investors to access predominantly in the country’s economy, as it relate to manufacturing sector, is the issue of foreign exchange volatility that has caused disruptions to investments and production.

For instance, in 2024, Nigeria’s economy faced persistent challenges marked by inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility, and subdued economic growth, influenced by tight monetary policies implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflation.

Inflation hovered at 34.60 per cent, driven by food price surges and energy costs following subsidy removal. The CBN maintained a hawkish stance, with the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) peaking at 27.50 per cent to tame inflation, stabilise the naira, and attract foreign investments.

Despite these measures, GDP growth remained modest at an estimated 3.46 per cent, hindered by structural inefficiencies and insecurity.

However, the easing in the country’s monetary policy will go along way to soften investors appetite for investing in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing

Indeed, the rebasement of the country’s manufacturing sector to leapfrog in growth and contribute immensely to the country’s GDP is one of the key factors expected to be under close watch this year.

It will be recalled that in 2024, Nigeria’s manufacturing sector experienced sluggish growth, contributing approximately 8.9 per cent to GDP, as it faced significant headwinds, including high production costs driven by inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and energy shortages.

The removal of fuel subsidies and persistent power supply challenges further strained the sector, limiting output and increasing the cost of locally produced goods.

Access to foreign exchange for importing raw materials remained constrained, exacerbating supply chain disruptions. Several multinational companies exited the Nigerian market.

Despite these challenges, specific sub-sectors like food processing and textiles showed resilience, supported by domestic demand.

Looking ahead to 2025, the manufacturing sector is projected to grow moderately, driven by anticipated improvements in infrastructure, enhanced access to foreign exchange, and government policies aimed at promoting local production and reducing reliance on imports.

So addressing structural bottlenecks, fostering innovation, and expanding publicprivate partnerships will be critical for unlocking the sector’s growth potential. Ideally, potential investors will be gluing onto the government’s policies that the above challenges are addressed for them to be attracted to the sector and invest.

Construction & real estate sector

In fact, the country’s construction and real estate sector has been the toast of investors because of the heave of activities in the sector.

Notwithstanding, it is expected that the construction and real estate sector would be another exciting sector for the year 2025 for investors to peruse once again. In 2024, Nigeria’s construction and real estate sectors contributed 3.35 per cent and 5.43 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, respectively, reflecting steady activity driven by urbanisation, housing demand, and infrastructure development initiatives.

However, the sector faced considerable challenges, including escalating costs of building materials due to inflation and foreign exchange volatility, as well as high interest rates that constrained access to financing for developers and buyers.

Delays in government-funded infrastructure projects also impacted growth, while insecurity in certain regions further limited construction activities.

Looking at 2025, the sector’s growth will be high on average, supported by anticipated improvements in macroeconomic stability, increased private sector participation, and expanded public infrastructure projects.

Addressing financing barriers, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and incentivising affordable housing projects will be critical for unlocking the sector’s full potential and meeting Nigeria’s growing housing and infrastructure needs.

Implementing the recently launched N250 billion Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) is seen as increasing housing opportunities and revving activities in this job-rich sector.

Capital importation, FDIs

Key stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing sector will be relishing a great improvement in capital importation deals and the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) into the economy this year, 2025.

For instance, Nigeria’s total capital inflows in Q2’24 stood at $2.6 billion compared to $3.38 billion in the previous quarter and $1.03 billion in Q2’23.

This represents a yearon-year growth of 152.8 per cent and a decline of 22.85 per cent when compared to Q1’24. Foreign Direct Investment at $29.83 million in Q2’24 implies a decrease of 65.3 per

We, however, emphasise the need for swift operationalization and a transparent framework to avoid bureaucratic bottlenecks

cent compared to $86.03 million in the second quarter of last year and a decrease of 74.97 per cent compared to $119.18 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Regarding the contribution to total investment inflows, FDI contributed 1.2 per cent of the total in Q2’24, while portfolio investments dominated the inflows at $1.40 billion or 53.9 per cent of the total.

The performance of FDIs indicates that we need to do more to improve our business environment to attract more foreign investments, especially in power (and in renewable and CNG projects), oil and gas, and telecommunications sectors.

Unsold goods’ reduction

With the year 2025 come to stay, many manufacturing firms will be expecting significant reductions in untold goods which have become increasingly worrisome for them amidst government’s anti-incentive policies.

Arguably, the inherent challenges fueling the stockpiling of unsold finished goods in the country’s manufacturing sector in many warehouses is not unconnected with the naira devaluation against the dollar amidst exchange rate volatility.

Again, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) will be on standby to watch keenly the alarming increase in the stockpiling of inventory of unsold finished goods in many manufacturing firms’ warehouses across the country, so it does not reach the roof.

For instance, MAN Secretariat in Lagos reported that across board, many warehouses and plants of many manufacturing firms were stockpiled with inventory of unsold goods manufactured last year, over the devastating effects of the country’s exchange rate crisis, currency depreciation, foreign exchange (forex) high inflation rate, fake and substandard goods, smuggling and other macroeconomics imbalances.

These, MAN said, had put many manufacturers in a great dilemma in goods production for 2025, as they are monitoring events whether to continue production of goods or not and also, whether there would be an improvements in sales of old goods to create space for new goods production for this year.

Electricity supply

Specifically, if there is one key area of concern that the private sector group is willing to see changes this year, it is the power sector.

Already, MAN has bemoaned that lack of electricity alone is adding about 20 per cent to 30 per cent to the cost of production currently.

To make matter worse, the association explained that the recent increase in electricity tariff by 250 per cent for local manufacturers had further increased the cost of production in the country.

MAN emphasised that the problem has persisted due to the poor implementation of various development plans, lack of creativity and focus to attract investments into infrastructure development, low priority given to trade-related infrastructure, e.t.c.

Indeed, the cost of spending on AGO (diesel) by operating firms has negatively impacted on their volume of production, bottom-lines and revenue earnings making some of them to resort into workforce redundancy and downsizing in order to remain in business.

So there is no doubt, local manufacturers will be expecting significant improvement in power supply in the country in 2025 to reduce the huge burdens being spent on energy costs which in a way causing rise in goods inflation in the country.

National grid collapse

One key area many investors will be looking at is the stability in the frequently national grid collapse. In 2024 alone, the country’s grid collapsed 12 times and this brought challenges to production lines as firms spent billions of naira to put the lines back to stream.

For instance, Nigeria’s persistent power challenges are costing the economy an estimated $26 billion annually, arising from the frequent national grid collapse.

Similarly, businesses in the country spend around $22 billion yearly on off-grid fuel to offset the impact of unreliable electricity, further driving up operational costs.

With the staggering $48 billion astronomical cost to persistent power challenges and off-grid fuel to drive operations by local manufacturers, the members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), hinted that the frequently national grid collapse and 250 per cent electricity tariff bills for the manufacturing sector, is making many local manufacturers planning to jettison power supply from the national grid this year.

In fact, abandoning national grid and finding solution to alternative energy sources are currently the top agenda of manufacturing firms in the country for 2025.

National credit guarantee company

During President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, he mentioned his administration’s readiness to established a national credit guarantee company for the private sector and MSMEs this year.

However, key stakeholders will be keenly monitoring the success of this project and its impacts on the economy at large in 2025.

While speaking on the government’s bid to establish a national credit guarantee company, Dr. Almona said: “The National Credit Guarantee Company announcement represents a critical step toward unlocking access to credit, particularly for women, youth, and small-scale enterprises.

“If implemented effectively and efficiently, it can boost demand for goods from agro-producers and industries, and this can improve the capacity utilization of manufacturers and the capacity to create more jobs in the mid-term.

“We, however, emphasise the need for swift operationalization and a transparent framework to avoid bureaucratic bottlenecks.”

Taming foreign firms’ exodus

Indeed, one of the most tropical issue that will be under discussion among investors eyeing Nigeria’s manufacturing sector will be the issue of exodus of multinationals from the country amid harsh operating environment and government’s policies.

The revival of blue-chip multinational companies still operating in Nigeria today is sacrosanct and government must do all within it’s armbit to ensure foreign firms do not exit the economy this year.

In short, Nigeria is currently facing trust challenges in the comity of nations in the world and this is, at the same time, also sending wrong signals about the country’s image and her battered economy.

Consequently, this has reached advanced stage where multinational companies are not ready to come in and invest in Nigeria again.

Last line

With 2025 in place and Nigeria’s economy currently standing at a critical juncture, it is the hope that the New Year would present a possible transformative growth, which requires decisive and strategic policy as businesses embrace innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability critical to overcoming challenges and attracting investment this year.

