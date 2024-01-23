Evaluating Nigeria’s poor power output, remedies

The Energy Progress Report 2022 released by Tracking SDG 7 posited that Nigeria had the lowest access to electricity globally, with about 92 million persons out of the country’s 200 million population lacking access to power. Aside from other inconveniences to homes and increase in family budget for upkeep, it has retarded industrialisation and led to many losses by manufacturers and other business undertakings in Nigeria. The World Bank had said that the country had grappled with epileptic power supply for decades, and that such a challenge cost an estimated $29 billion yearly to businesses in the country. The Bretton Woods institution came to that conclusion from its Power Sector Recovery Programme factsheet presented during the World Bank’s virtual meeting with journalists recently.

World Bank Practice Manager, West and Central Africa Energy, Ashish Khanna, in his presentation, said: “Businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billionannually because of unreliable electricity. Nigerian utilities get paid for only a half of the electricity they receive. “For every N10 worth of electricity received by distribution companies, about N2.60 is lost in poor distribution infrastructure and through power theft and another N3.40 is not being paid for by customers. “Six in 10 of registered customers are not metered, and their electricity bills are not transparent and clear. This contributes to resistance to paying electricity bills.” Also, according to data collated from the annual and bi-annual reports of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, manufacturers in Nigeria spent N144 billion in 2022 on alternative energy sources (excluding power from distribution companies). This is 82 per cent increase, from N25 billion they spent in 2014 on the same alternative energy sources. The data showed that manufacturers spent about N783 billion during the period to self-generate power to augment the insufficient power supply from power distribution companies to power their factories. A further breakdown of the expenses on yearly basis showed that manufacturers spent N25 billion in 2014, N59 billion in 2015, N129.95 billion in 2016 and N117.38 billion in 2017. The document also revealed that they spent N93.11 billion in 2018; N61.38 billion in 2019; N81.91 billion in 2020, and N71.22 billion in 2021.

Hindering economic growth

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, recently lamented that epileptic electricity supply was a hindrance to the country’s economic development. He spoke at the 10th year anniversary of the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector and the 1st Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) market participants and stakeholders roundtable (NMPSR) in Abuja. The Speaker, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Power, Victor Nwokolo, said that power continued to be a significant obstacle to the country’s national development.

Causes of power epilepsy

Convener and Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, Mr. Adetayo Adegbemle, said there were a number of issues causing poor power supplies in Nigeria. According to him, they range from the people’s inability to decide whether electricity is part of the national cake, or is simply a product that has to be paid for. He opined that Nigerians, both consumers and even the government, had refused to see electricity as a commodity that it is, and that should be paid for. He said this was the beginning of the mindset problem, with the government not investing well for several decades, alleged attendant corruption in the old National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) structure, to infrastructure decay in power generation, to transmission, with the largest effect being felt in the distribution end of the sector. Adegbemle, who is the convener of the electricity consumer rights and power sector policy advocacy organisation, said that all these challenges needed lots of funds, which, he said, the government couldn’t provide. He stated that the inability of the government to provide the necessary funding led to the power sector reform and privatisation. He said: “I also think it is wrong for us to expect a miraculous turn around of the decay of at least two decades to be turned around without putting in the corresponding works and finances. “Policy instability is another reason it’s been difficult for us to provide power for Nigerians.”

He stated that to address the anomaly, there was the need to change the mindset of many Nigerians to see electricity as a product, and that they should be ready to pay the true cost for the service. He said that metering should be 100 per cent, a sustainable scheme that will ensure all Nigerians are metered, and focus on local meter manufacturing. He advocated a deliberate policy to ensure Nigerians can source for products locally, adding that cables, poles, transformers, manpower training, all these things should be deliberate policies of the government. “Government should also divest completely from the sector so they can focus on the job of regulating the sector. “Regulatory independence as well, so that investors in the sector can be sure of little or no Government unwanted interventions. “Competent administrators are also needed for the sector to run,” Adegbemle said.

Addressing the menace

Efforts have been made both by colonial and indigenous Nigerian governments to address power epilepsy. In 1886, first two power generators were installed in the Colony of Lagos; In 1951, there was an Act of Parliament that established the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) and in 1962 – The Niger Dams Authority (NDA) was also established for the development of hydroelectric power. Furthermore, in 1972, there was the merger of ECN and NDA to create the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA). The democratic government of 1999 undertook rehabilitation of the existing power infrastructure. In 2004, the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) was initiated to boost power supply by the launch of gas-powered stations. The National Electric Power Policy (NEPP) of 2001 resulted in the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSRA) Act of 2005 establishing the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). In 2005, following reforms, the NEPA was renamed Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) ) and subsequent unbundling into 18 successor companies. The Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act was enacted allowing private investment in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. And in November 2005, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was inaugurated and charged with the responsibility of tariffs regulation and monitoring of the quality of services of the PHCN. Furthermore, on February 1, 2015, the Transitional Electricity Market (TEM) was announced. There were power sector reforms in 2010 and 2013. In June 2023, President Bola Tinubu assented to the electricity bill, which authorized states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity. The new law repealed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) which was signed by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005.

The new Act signed by Tinubu consolidated all legislations dealing with the electricity supply industry to provide an omnibus and ideal institutional framework to guide the post-privatization phase of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and encourage private sector investments in the industry. The Act also provided a framework for the improvement of access to electricity in rural, unserved, underserved, peri-urban and urban areas through the use of conventional sources and renewable energy offgrid and mini-grid solutions. The new enabled states to issue licenses to private investors who have the ability to operate mini-grids and power plants but that such state licenses are not to extend to interstate or transnational distribution of electricity. In further efforts to address power challenge, the Federal Government recently issued 13 new licences for the generation of off-grid and embedded power, independent electricity distribution and trading of electricity. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) report stated that the new licensees are Daybreak Power Solutions Limited. Daybreak Power Solutions Limited was issued eight licences for various off-grid power generation projects in Lagos, Abia, Borno, Kano, Oyo and Abuja. Ekiti Independent Power Project got a licence for the development of a gas-fired 5MW embedded power project in Ekiti State and Olokiti Power Distribution Limited was issued an Independent Electricity Distribution Network licence that would be operational in Ekiti State. Others include Ember Power Limited which was licensed as an electricity trading company; Island Power Limited got a licence for the development of a 10MW embedded gas-fired power project in Lagos; while Energy Company of Nigeria Limited was issued an Independent Electricity Distribution Network licence that would also be operational in Lagos State. NERC stated that the new licences were issued in the third quarter of 2023, with the cumulative quantum of electricity to be generated by the licensees totalling 40.9 megawatts. President Bola Tinubu had tasked the Ministry of Power with the responsibility of exploiting all available technologies and models to ensure the equitable deployment of sustainable energy solutions for Nigerians, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed. He spoke at an inspection and impact assessment of the 90kwp solar hybrid mini-grid at Adafila community, Orire local government area of Oyo State. The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Mr Sanusi Garba, said that the Electricity Act that was signed by President Bola Tinubu in 2023 presented an opportunity for states to make laws and take charge of providing electricity in their franchise areas.

According to him, the commission remains committed to working with the states in such a manner that the existing public utilities are nurtured to provide services to Nigerians and are utilised for what they were intended for. He listed Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu and Anambra as states with their own electricity laws, explaining that Lagos, Edo and Osun laws are still in the works. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, assured that the Ministry would continue to optimise the objectives of the 2023 Electricity Act by engaging in productive multi-sectorial and multistakeholder engagements to chart a clear course, maintained that the impact of the Adafila mini-grid extends beyond the illumination of homes and the powering of businesses. He said: “They signify a departure from the past and a step towards a future where energy poverty is relegated to history. We already have the assurance of strong will power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is therefore with great delight that I witness strategy in action, assessing the nationwide impact of the World Bank-funded Nigeria Electrification Project Performance-Based Grant. This project you witness here today is one of over 100 delivered through this programme nationwide.”