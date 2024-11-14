Evaluating Measures For Boosting Forex Reserves

Share

The Federal Government, aided by monetary policy instruments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is unrelenting in attracting more forex to top up the reserves.

CBN’s adoption of a managed currency floating system, which allows market forces to influence the rate, while at the same time curbing excess volatility, is a stability factor of the regime at the apex bank.

The bank’s efforts to maintain stability and prevent depreciation of the country’s currency are paying off. A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that the naira was showing signs of stability, owing primarily to recent interest rate hikes and CBN efforts to address outstanding FX obligations.

IMF’s report

In its Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF pointed to policy actions by Nigerian authorities, crediting CBN’s efforts to clear overdue FX commitments as key to the naira’s apparent stabilisation.

“Policy actions by local authorities have also resulted in positive developments. For example, in Nigeria, rate hikes and the clearing of overdue domestic central bank foreign exchange obligations have helped the naira show more signs of stability,” the IMF noted in its report.

Boosting reserves

Deliberate forex exchange policy measures adopted by the CBN in no small way are upending reserves positions.

From a hitherto low reserves position of $33.396 billion as of October 31, 2023, $33.004 billion on December 7, 2023, and $33.237 billion on September 29, 2023, respectively, the bank adopted a mixture of forex exchange measures to boost its external reserves position.

External reserves are the foreign assets held by the CBN. Speaking of reserves accretion recently (precisely a fortnight ago), the CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, said external reserves had grossed $40.2 billion.

Abdullahi confirmed the update while speaking to potential investors on the sidelines of the recently concluded International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

“We’re building buffers to ensure that when the time is required and buffers are required, we’re able to also cover at least 14.3 months of import for goods and services and 15 months for goods alone.

“There’s a lot of work that’s happening right now in terms of ensuring that we clean up our export processes right from the farm gates to the ports, ensuring that we’re removing all the bottlenecks that hamper our economy. In 2019, normal exports were $10.4 billion for Nigeria.

“Last year, we were down to about a little over $3 billion. We are now back on our way to, first of all, in the short term, that same $10.4 billion and then building it out.” He said the central bank had also focused significantly on diaspora remittances.

“Robust reserves are needed to maintain currency stability and guarantee a healthy economy,” he added.

Engaging IMTOs

The International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) are critical value chain agents in the forex exchange stability effort of apex bank.

IMTOs are companies or organisations authorised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate the transfer of funds from individuals or entities residing abroad to recipients in Nigeria.

There are quite a number of these critical agents licensed by the apex bank. The volume of their remittances in foreign currencies to Nigeria contributes significantly to the size of the nation’s reserves.

The governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, deepened the bank’s engagement with IMTOs, thus leading to a substantial increase in remittances inflow.

Speaking recently about the effort by the bank to expand its interface with IMTOs, Cardoso disclosed that the bank’s engagement with IMTOs would be a continuous exercise. “The IMTOs decided that this was a sector we needed to focus on.

There have been limitations from other sources of foreign exchange. We took it upon ourselves to engage with the IMTOs. “When I was in Washington for the spring meetings (last year), I called the different IMTOs, and many of them showed up.

And we engaged them extensively and understood what their problems were and what they were relying on to do the things we wanted to do. When I came back, we significantly overhauled that operation to make it a lot easier for them to get their licenses, to be able to operate.

“And happily, we’ve seen the results of that effort. I would say that when we started, the volume that was going through the remittances of overseas were in the region of maybe about $200 million. And as of the end of last month, we were almost at $600 million,” he said.

Legacy forex backlog

The Federal Government had an uncleared backlog of forex owed to investors. Delay in settling this obligation to foreign investors who were keen on repatriating their investment returns (billions of dollars), had begun to weigh on the country’s image.

On coming onboard, Cardoso engaged independent auditors from Deloitte Consulting to meticulously assess each transaction and ensure that only legitimate claims were honoured.

The voluntary disclosure include enhancing financial transparency in the financial sector by formalizing legitimate foreign currency assets held outside the Nigerian banking system

Speaking on the sidelines of a recently concluded 30th National Economic Summit (NES), Cardoso updated his audience on how the clearing of over $7 billion in forex indebtedness restored investor confidence in the economy.

Speaking to the clearing of the backlog of forex after CBN verification of claims by investors, Cardoso said by deciding to ‘walk the talk’, investor confidence had been restored to the economy.

According to him, “people will recall that roughly a year ago, we had a situation where inflation was in the process of taking off.

We had a situation where there was a backlog in foreign currency, and the figure that was quoted at that time was, I think, in excess of $7 billion, which was a huge amount of money, and for that reason, a good number of the international companies were exiting because they were finding it very difficult to access foreign exchange.

“There was a huge backlog, and there seemed to be a problem with the finances of the Central Bank. I knew that, and I think that everybody else seems to know about that situation.

And one could be forgiven at that time into thinking, Well, let’s push this backwards and worry about it later. But for now, we had a situation where there were pressing issues and pressing immediate demands.

But I didn’t deny it. It was very clear to me that it was something that needed to be tackled immediately. And when I say immediately, at least giving confidence to international investors and others that, as a central bank, we would meet our obligations because it was the right thing to do.”

He assured that unresolved claims would be attended to by the bank in due course. “Of course we are in the process of verifying the claims, and when we begin to have a better understanding of the claims and the appropriateness of the claims, I know that as of now, there are still some that have been unverified; we are working on those.

We are at a particular stage now where we’ve gone through stage one, and we’re about to go into stage two, verifying those claims as the case may be. So, for all intents and purposes, as we stand, we have taken care of the verified claims,” Cardoso said.

Voluntary disclosure

The latest in government’s quest to expand foreign reserve positions and widen acreage sources was initiated recently.

Called the foreign currency voluntary disclosure, depositing, repatriation, and investment scheme, it represents another innovative way aimed at attracting foreign exchange inflow into the country.

A nine-month duration scheme allows individuals to deposit dollar bills held outside the formal banking system without scrutiny. A circular on the scheme was issued by the office of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, to shed light on the scheme, he described the scheme as “a bold initiative designed to enhance transparency in the financial sector and boost Nigeria’s economic resilience, growth, and development”.

By facilitating the voluntary disclosure, depositing, repatriation, and investment of internationally tradable foreign currency held by Nigerians, both within and outside the country, the scheme aims to integrate these legitimate foreign currency assets into the formal economy.

“Some of the key objectives of the voluntary disclosure include enhancing financial transparency in the financial sector by formalizing legitimate foreign currency assets held outside the Nigerian banking system by Nigerians within or outside of Nigeria and bolstering anti-money laundering AML and CFT capabilities.

The scheme specifically targets weaknesses in the existing framework by promoting cashless and legitimate transactions within the formal financial system.

“This strengthens regulatory enforcement while also encouraging financial practices that reduce the likelihood of illicit cash transactions,” according to the circular.

At the launch of the scheme, Edun stated that “disclosure scheme is a bold initiative aimed at integrating foreign currency outside the formal financial system into the formal economy. It strengthens transparency and economic resilience, setting us on a path to rapid economic growth.

“The scheme offers a secure, confidential channel for people to reintegrate their legitimate foreign currency funds, promoting stability and growth for our nation.

Guided by President Tinubu’s leadership and supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Justice, we are building a transparent and inclusive economy, aligned with the best practices in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.”

Rebound confidence

Evaluating measures thus far by the apex on stabilising forex exchange, Cardoso recently said the confidence in naira was “gradually returning,” noting that the apex bank was focused on ensuring stability.

Cardoso spoke at the launch of the World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU) last month. “The confidence in the naira is gradually returning as a result of the policies that we are already undertaking, which goes back to the whole issue of Orthodox monetary policy; that is really what begins to encourage people to hold onto the naira.” “Over a period of time, we believe that the confidence will continue to go up,” Cardoso said.

Last line

Given the steps adopted by monetary authorities and complemented by the fiscal side, it’s a matter of time for the reserves to hit $50 billion and above.

Share

Please follow and like us: