Evaluating Gradual Deceleration In Inflationary Pressure

There’s a dive down in the prices of food items in the country. Consistently, and from back-to-back, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a barometer of the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) for gauging movement of food items prices and other essentials indicated continuous reduction in prices of food items.

Although the food inflation increased slightly in June from the May figure, the year-on-year deceleration of about 40 per cent has impacted significantly on food prices over the last one year.

Spiralling inflation

The abruptly removed fuel subsidy and floating of forex exchange by the new government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plummeted an already sluggish economy.

Though fuel subsidy retention remained a sore in Nigeria’s economic throat, one which, every successive government planned to be discontinued, its sudden, hasty removal caught Nigerians flattened. The removal marked a major policy shift.

It caused substantial increase in petrol prices, leading to higher transportation costs and impacting the prices of other goods and services due to increased production and distribution costs.

Similarly, by floating the naira, which allows the currency to be traded more freely, it resulted in a weaker naira against major currencies like the US dollar.

This depreciation made imported goods more expensive, contributing to inflationary pressures. The enforcement of the two policies led to the significant increase in inflation. It rose to 27.3 per cent (yoy) in October 2023, partly due to the one-off price impacts of subsidy removal.

The rise in inflation disproportionately affects lowincome households, who spend a larger portion of their income on essential goods and services like food and transportation.

Ease down

After a substantial rise in the price of food items with inflation rate soared high to their optimal levels, the prices are easing down.

The slight reduction in prices of food items and other essentials are due to deliberate shifts in the fiscal policy of the government. The Federal Government tinkered and tilted her fiscal policy support towards the agriculture value chain.

This came at the behest of several policy advocacy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and voices of leading economists advocating for improved security around the farm axis.

The government initiated targeted cash transfer programs to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations.

The introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was another government policy to mitigate the impact of rising transportation costs following the removal of fuel subsidies.

This initiative, known as the Presidential CNG Initiative (CNGi), aims to significantly reduce transportation expenses for commuters and businesses by providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel.

These, and other fiscal policies by the federal government are impacting positively on the reduction in prices of food items and other essentials.

Inflation reports by the NBS showed a consistent trending down in pieces of food items. A recent inflation figure by the Bureau – June 2025 inflation report indicated inflation eased down by 22.22 per cent relative to the May 2025 headline inflation rate of 22.97 per cent.

The June 2025 figure showed a decrease of 0.76 per cent compared to the May 2025 headline inflation.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.97 per cent lower than the rate recorded in June 2024 (34.19%). It shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in June 2025

Tackling the root causes of inflation requires a combination of fiscal and monetary policies

compared to the same month in the preceding year. Analysising further on a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate in June 2025 was 1.68 per cent, which was 0.15 per cent higher than the rate recorded in May 2025 (1.53%).

This means that in June 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in May 2025. “The food inflation rate in June 2025 was 21.97 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

This was 18.90 per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in June 2024 (40.87%). The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.

For core inflation -all items less farm produces and energy”, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce and energy, NBS said it stood at 22.76 per cent in June 2025 on a year-on-year basis.

It declined by 4.64 per cent when compared to the 27.4 per cent recorded in June 2024.

Renewed hope in economic recovery

Given the remarkable signal, experts have expounded confidence in the economy getting better.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is optimistic about Nigeria’s economic outlook in the second half of 2025. It forecasts a gradual reduction in inflation and potential monetary policy easing on condition of retention of current reforms.

The Chairman of the LCCI Economic and Statistics Committee, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, at the Chamber’s mid-year economic outlook and review conference held in Lagos, expressed optimism.

Adedipe observed that headline inflation had begun a downward trend, dropping from 23.71 per cent in April to 22.97 per cent in May 2025.

He predicted that inflation would ease further in the coming months as reforms deepen and supply-side shocks are managed more effectively.

“The signals from the monetary and fiscal space are clear. “We are expecting a sustained drop in inflation through the second half of the year.

This will provide room for the CBN to ease the Monetary Policy Rate, which currently stands at 27.5 per cent,” he said.

He pointed to the impressive performance of non-oil exports, which rose to $1.791 billion in Q1 2025, a 24.75 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

He said: “These numbers underscore the importance of building a more diversified and resilient export base”. Similarly, Bismark Rewane, an economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives, said Nigeria’s economy was experiencing stability.

Speaking recently during an interview on Channels Televi – sion Business Morning, Rewane said the strength of the naira in the last months was due the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary framework and transparency in the country’s foreign exchange market.

Rewane noted that everyone seemed to agree that Nigeria’s economy is leaping its way out of crisis.

“The currency is strengthened because of the discipline in the monetary policy framework and explicit inflation targeting and having a transparent foreign exchange market.

If we didn’t have that by now, Nigeria’s inflation data would be frightening to those of us domestically and internationally.

But right now, everybody seems to align that the Nigerian economy is leaping its way out of crisis,” he stated.

Last line

Tackling the root causes of inflation requires a combination of fiscal and monetary policies.

The deployment of these policies which are not limited to managing government spending, controlling money supply, and stabilizing the exchange rate and improv ing security around the farm axis are enablers to the economy coming out of the woods.