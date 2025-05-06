Evaluating FG’s Efforts To Bridge Electricity Access Gap

Share

More Nigerians deserve access to power, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Undoubtedly, electricity is a major stimulant for scientific, agriculture, industry, and business growth. The need to increase power services to more Nigerians, therefore, cannot be over-emphasised.

Reliable power

It is, therefore, unsavory the recent revelation by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, that 80 million Nigerians still lack reliable power, although he noted that approximately 150 million people now had access to adequate electricity in the country.

He, however, emphasised that the issue was not merely access but the ‘reliability’ of that access. Speaking during the 2025 Ministerial Sectoral Update Conference held in Abuja, the minister said Nigeria’s participation in the “Mission 300” initiative—an ambitious joint effort by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) aimed at providing electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030, helped to increase electricity access in the country.

Adelabu said: “The compact sets ambitious goals to enhance electricity access, increase renewable energy adoption, and improve clean cooking solutions for millions of Nigerians — that is Mission 300, and we are making good progress on this.

“I’m happy to tell you that out of the 300 million Africans that the World Bank and AfDB aim to reach, Nigeria is on course to account for no less than 25 per cent, which translates to about 75 million Nigerians.

When we presented our compact, they agreed with us. “As it is today, Nigeria—a country with about 240 million people—has access for 150 million people already, while about 80 million lack access to adequate electricity in Nigeria.

“The real challenge lies in the stability and affordability of electricity. That’s how we measure reliability. We must ensure that those who have access enjoy consistent and affordable power.”

Renewed commitment

The Federal Government had also renewed its commitment to ensuring that Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, are provided with electricity for a more meaningful life.

Speaking at the recent inauguration of a 990kwp solar hybrid mini grid, Adelabu said the grid would benefit about 3900 households at Lambata community in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to him, it is the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that all Nigerian rural areas are illuminated with electricity either from the grid or renewable power option.

He said that President Tinubu’s commitment towards energising the country was demonstrated with his participation in the World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Energy Summit to make electricity available to 300 million Africans by the year 2030.

“This commitment resonates strongly with the discussions at the recent Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania, specifically during the M3OO initiative. In Tanzania, we committed to drive transformative change in the energy sector across the continent.

“Nigeria, under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is leading by example. Our participation in the M3OO and the presentation of Nigeria’s Energy Compact highlighted our dedication to scaling up renewable energy solutions and ensuring energy security.”

In furtherance to the determination to improve power services, the Federal Government unveiled an ambitious energy access programme that will see to the transformation of the nation’s energy sector.

The programme, which will ensure transformation of the sector, is being spear-headed by Adelabu and is also a fallout from the just concluded Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit held in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

The two-day Summit, which brought together African leaders, business executives, and development partners to advance the continent’s ambitious energy agenda, was hosted by the Government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group, and the World Bank Group and aims to accelerate electricity access for 300 million Africans by 2030.

Through the energy access programme, tagged National Energy Compact (NEC), the government aims to increase electricity access from four percent to nine per cent annually to close energy gap, boost access to clean cooking solutions from 22 per cent to 25 per cent annually, expand renewable energy’s share in the power generation mix from 22 per cent to 50 per cent, and mobilise $15.5 billion in private investment to drive last-mile electrification.

The efforts align with UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which seeks to ensure universal access to modern energy services.

While unveiling the ambitious programme, the minister said it would expand electricity access, increase renewable energy adoption, and improve clean cooking solutions for millions of Nigerians. He said: “With 150 million Nigerians already electrified, Nigeria remains committed to ensurin

80 million Nigerians still lack reliable power, although approximately 150 million people now have access to adequate electricity in the country

universal access to affordable and sustainable energy by 2030,.”

Rural electrification

The Managing Director, The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Abba Aliyu, said the agency was committed to ensuring that more Nigeria have access to electricity.

He said that that the agency had signed grant agreements with nine renewable energy companies to provide electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja on Monday, April 29, 2025, he said the project aimed to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians by deploying 1,350 mini-grids.

According to him, the initiative involves the some companies such as Privida Power Limited, Baobab Plus, Salpha Energy, Asolar, NTAStarTimes, A4&T Power Solutions, Sunking Greenlight Planet, Bboxx, and D.Light.

He said: “This initiative also contributes to the broader Mission 300, a global effort to deliver energy access to 300 million people in SubSaharan Africa by 2030, as Nigeria advances toward achieving universal electricity access.’’

According to him, the interconnected mini-grids being deployed were intended to enhance the reliability of electricity supply to Band D and E customers, while also expanding access to underserved communities.

He added that the project’s implementation was divided into two components namely, deployment of mini-grids (both isolated and interconnected), and deployment of solar home systems.

He stated that 198 sites had already been submitted under the project, projecting an estimated 340,000 new connections and the addition of 47 megawatts of clean, reliable electricity to the national grid.

Aliyu said: “The 11 sites we are signing with Privida Power Limited alone will add over 2.5 megawatts of reliable energy, resulting in an additional 11,000 connections.

Meanwhile, eight companies will deploy 1.6 million solar home systems across rural areas.”

He noted that this effort demonstrated REA’s commitment to scaling up access to electricity and tackling the challenges in Nigeria’s power sector, adding that this administration under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda was aggressively addressing the nation’s electricity challenges.

He said: “The issue of 18 million Nigerians without access to electricity will soon be a thing of the past, thanks to interventions like DARES and other REA projects.

“Today’s signing is not just a contract; it is a commitment to communities long underserved by conventional infrastructure.”

Aliyu identified four key funding sources for the agency: the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the Electricity Market (which involves surplus revenue from the liquidator), and grants obtained through partnerships with international development agencies that provide funds to create various models and concepts in the country.

Aliyu mentioned that before he was appointed managing director of REA, he led the project management unit responsible for executing a $550 million REA project financed by the World Bank and AfDB.

He further explained that the agency successfully secured approval for an additional $750 million grant, noting that the largest public sector-funded project and its implementation are about to begin.

He pointed out some of the agency’s ongoing electricity projects, including a 12-megawatt plant in Maiduguri, which is nearing completion and set to be commissioned within two months.

This plant currently supplies electricity to the University of Maiduguri and the Teaching Hospital, with plans to extend it to the state’s water treatment plant.

New leadership

The MD also emphasised that the new leadership of the agency is prioritising six strategic areas, including the National Electrification and Strategic Implementation Plan (NESIP), which aligns with the federal government’s vision for sustainable and inclusive energy.

Additionally, it seeks to enhance coordination between regional governments to ensure the successful implementation of electrification projects across Nigeria.

Aliyu had said that the agency was targeting to raise close to a trillion naira to implement projects, adding that the agency is also working towards the establishment of renewable university.

The REA boss said the agency had substantially addressed the challenge of abandoned projects. He added that the agency was implementing many initiatives including the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company.

He explained that the company would warehouse all the big REA projects on its balance sheet and leverage on that balance sheet to raise more funding.

No abandoned project

Aliyu said: “To date, there’s no single abandoned project. We have, one by one, paid all the outstandings to contractors, mobilised them back to the sites, and completed all these projects.

I’m not sure there’s a single abandoned project, maybe incomplete, based on the fact that the budget provision is not enough to conclude it. “But we don’t have abandoned projects in REA at the moment.

Having finished that process, which policies are we looking at moving forward? So, there are a number of key initiatives now that REA is looking at.

One is the implementation of the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company, which the Honorable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has given us approval.

“This is a company that will warehouse all the big REA projects on its balance sheet and leverage that balance sheet to raise more funding. We are looking at raising close to a trillion naira for us to continue to implement projects.

We are also looking at the establishment of the Renewable University, which has started. “A consulting company is doing the feasibility study for the establishment of that.

We are looking at completing the Energizing Education Phase 3, which is eight universities that we are about to complete.

This includes the University of Yola, University of Port Harcourt, University of Uyo, Federal University of Technology in Igbo, Federal University of Nasarawa in Nasarawa, Lokoja, Yola. “And also, we are looking at starting Phase 4, which covers another eight sets of universities. We are looking at starting Phase 4, which covers another eight sets of universities.”

The REA CEO further said the Federal Government through his agency was promoting the manufacturing of solar panels or photovoltaic panels in Nigeria.

He noted that there were some companies in Nigeria that have been manufacturing solar panels, adding that the government would continue to assist them grow and to encourage other companies to venture into manufacturing of solar panels.

He also noted that he had been visiting some solar panel manufacturing companies with the aid to know their challenges and capacities and to encourage their manufacturing activities.

PV panels, or photovoltaic panels, are devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity using the photovoltaic effect. They’re commonly known as solar panels.

This is their working methodology: Photons from sunlight hit the solar cells (usually made from silicon). These photons knock electrons loose from atoms in the cell. This movement of electrons generates an electric current (DC—direct current).

The electricity produced can be used immediately, stored in batteries, or converted into AC (alternating current) using an inverter to power homes, businesses, or feed into the grid.

He also stated that the agency had secured a $750 million grant from the World Bank and African Development Bank (AFDB) to fund rural electrification projects across Nigeria.

Aliyu said: “If you can remember, there has been the controversy of whether the federal government is banning the importation of PV panels or not. One of the things that we are promoting is to make sure that there is localisation of the manufacturing of PV panels in the country.

“We visited one of the companies here in Ikotun, 100 megawatt capacity, and we saw the production line. We have seen their level of quality control and the standards of the products they are producing.

So, we had an engagement with them and we see how we will continue to crystallise such a kind of investment in the country.

“I also went to an event that promotes gender inclusivity in the energy sector, where a friend of mine is into the business of energy and also had the intention of venturing into renewable energy space. So, that’s what brought me to Lagos.”

Bonding with state government

Recall that the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, had recently tasked REA to intensify its efforts to fast-track Nigeria’s progress toward achieving universal electricity access and increasing the availability of power to citizens.

He also approved the REA’s proposal to collaborate with the National Economic Council (NEC) to engage state governors and involve them in efforts to provide electricity to communities nationwide.

According to a statement on his X handle, Shettima spoke following a presentation on the National Electrification and Implementation Plan (NESIP) by a delegation from REA, led Aliyu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima, who is also Chairman of NEC, assured the REA delegation of maximum support from the council and the state governors.

While announcing his approval of the agency’s proposal to work with NEC and state governors on the electrification project, the vice president instructed REA’s management to collaborate with the Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change, Rukaiya El-Rufai, to formally present the project during one of NEC’s meetings.

Last Line

He said: “We need to think outside the box and we need to think big, The most startling revelation of this presentation has to do with the correlation between access to electricity and financial inclusion.

Hence, I believe our job is cut out for us, and I want to assure you that we are going to partner with your agency so that we can meet the aspiration of the Nigerian people for access to electricity.

“I praise the agency for its excellent performance across multiple sectors but you should intensify your work in providing more Nigerians with access to electricity, while also praising the agency for its excellent performance across multiple sectors.

“This is necessary so that the governors too, who are very essential in our drive towards electrifying our communities, can have a buy-in from your submissions.”

Share