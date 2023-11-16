Evaluating FCT-IRS’s New Revenue Sources

Amid dwindling IGR, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has authorised tax reforms for FCT-Internal Revenue Service to bolster the monthly revenue to a new threshold of N250 billion, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put the internally generated revenue of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2022 at N124.4 billion. It ranked third amongst the 36 states, whose IGR were surveyed by the agency. The figure was higher compared to 2021’s N69 billion but lower than N92.05 billion recorded in 2020. Gifted with population size of 3.8 million, experts predicted the city could attain growth of at least 35 percent per annum.

With such rapid growth in population, FCT undoubtedly remains the fastest growing city on the African continent, and one of the fastest growing in the world. However, the city’s population progression unmatched her IGR potential. Centre of Unity as FCT is christened trails behind Lagos and Rivers state in IGR ranking. There is an imminent change in the FCT IGR ranking. The new administration at FCT is plotting new cause of action geared towards boosting IGR.

At the fullness of its implementation, it will shift FCT revenue pendulum to a higher level. To this end, FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has endorsed a number of tax reforms for the Federal Capital Territory – Internal Revenue Service (FCT – IRS) for implementation. Under a new aggressive tax reform, Wike mandated demand and verification of Tax Clearance Certificate, TCC, as a pre-condition for business transactions in the FCT.

The Minister, in addition, endorsed for FCT- IRS approval for implementation of Section 85 of Personal Income Tax Act, Capital Gain Tax Act and FCT Property Tax regulation. The Acts are aimed at boosting IGR raking with a view to restoring FCT to its original status as Africa’s number one model city.

FCT- IRS tax reforms

Like Federal Inland Revenue Service, the FCT – IRS is empowered by law to administer tax and non-tax revenues accruable to the Federal Capital Territory. FCT-IRS is responsible for the collection of all the taxes collectible by a state government in accordance with the Taxes and Levies (approved List of Collection) Act of 1998 as amended. The agency is being retooled for efficient tax administration. Speaking recently in Abuja, FCT- IRS Acting Executive Chairman, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, said the coming on board of Wike as FCT Minister boosted internally generated revenue of FCT. Abdullahi said the tax agency, through collaboration, was building an institution where things work properly.

He said: “We have done so much in terms of capacity building of personnel. Today, we have staff that understand their job description and they will boldly assert- this is my career path. “We have a motivated workforce. We cannot do everything but we are doing our best. We now have members of staff that are well catered for in terms of health insurance. Building institution is a priority for us and whoever comes after would meet a strong system.”

“The Minister has been very supportive in terms of what we are doing to enhance revenue generation. He has given us approval for the implementation of section 85 of Personal Income Tax Act, and section 31 of FCT-IRS, Capital Gain Tax Act and FCT Property Tax Regulation. By the time these are implemented, it will boost our collection by more than 60 per cent,” he said. Federal lawmakers have thrown their support for FCT tax revenue reforms. House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently tasked the Minister to commit to improving revenue generation in the FCT to fund the infrastructure deficit in the city.

To achieve the target, the Committee urged the Minister to prioritise the security of lives and property of persons residing in the nation’s capital. The call was made by the Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Rep. Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), at the inaugural meeting of the committee. Betara also urged members of the Committee to dedicate their time and energy to the realisation of the renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, add- ing that the Committee could not afford to fail FCT natives and residents in the task entrusted to them.

He emphasised the need for thorough checks and balances in its oversight role of the Committee to cover the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and its agencies including the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS); the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); Abuja Metropolitan Management Author- ity and Abuja Investment Company Ltd. “Abuja is losing revenue but this Committee will support the Minister to ensure that he gets more revenue for the development of infrastructure in the FCT.

The Minister has assured us that he will make Abuja work and generate more revenue. Most of the estates in Abuja don’t have title documents but the Minister has promised to look into this. With the right commitment, documents can be concluded within 14 days,” he said. The lawmaker also urged the FCT authorities to take a cue from Vehicle Inspection Officers, who before the expiration of vehicular particulars, often send notifications to car owners for renewal even as he urged owners of undeveloped landed properties to ensure prompt payment of ground rent without delay.

A member of the Committee, Rep. Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger), noted that a lot of work must be done to return the past glory of the nation’s capital. “The potential of FCT shows that there is still much to be done. I worked closely with the Abuja Investment Company (AIC) and we saw in the 9th Assembly left much to be desired. “AIC couldn’t even mobilize resources to build a market in Abuja. The Committee is ready to work with you and together, we can make Abuja rise again,” he added.

TCC enforcement

Sections 85 of PITA, 2011 and 31 of FCT- IRS Act, 2015 are not by any means new. They are contained in the statute books of the FCT unutilised. Desirous of boosting revenue of FCT using available legal tool, Wike has approved enforcement of demand and verification of Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). Enforcement of TCC Act entails that FCT – FIS shall demand from MDAs and Commercial Banks, Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) for the immediate past three years preceding the current year of assessment.

The FCT tax revenue agency shall verify its authenticity by the issuing Tax Authority before carrying out any transaction in the country. Furthermore, Section 31(5) of FCT IRS Act 2015, provides that Federal Capital Territory Administration’s SDA’s or officials of FCTA, area councils official, any corporate body, statutory authority or person empowered in that regard by the Act or any other law shall demand from an individual or business name, Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) for the last three years immediately preceding the current year of assessment as a pre-condition for transacting any business.

It’s envisaged that full enforcement of the above sections of the law would encourage voluntary compliance and would shore up the revenue collection of the Administration by over 35 per cent from the current revenue profile. To ensure full compliance, the Act empowers FCT-IRS to conduct quarterly or annual monitoring and enforcement exercise in line with section 37 (2) of FCT-IRS Act, 2015 and sanction defaulters in accordance with section 85 (9) of PITA, 2011 through collaboration with the office of Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation & Public Private Partnership (EPRG&PPP).

To fast-track enforcement and compliance, FCT-IRS is required to deploy desk officers to the relevant SDAs for a comprehensive verification of TCC. The Minister has endorsed the Act and forwarded same to the Permanent Secretary for endorsement and circulate for full compliance.

Committee on capital gain tax

The Federal Capital Territory is home for choice assets and properties in a billion-naira scale. Before now, transactions on these assets happened with no dime paid to FCT coffers by way of Capital Gains Tax (CGT). CGT is a tax paid on profits from disposing of assets including investments, such as property, shares and crypto as- sets. To reverse the trend, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched Capital Gain Tax Implementation Committee to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Capital gains enforcement will be implemented on two major occasions-firstly, when the asset appreciates in value while still in the possession of the holder, and secondly, gains are realised when the assets are disposed of or sold. Potential taxable transactional assets within FCT on CGT are payable on stocks, shares, securities, real estate properties, land & buildings, intellectual properties, plant & machinery (like equipment and vehicles). The sale or transfer of these as- sets attracts 10 per cent CGT.

Accordingly, Section 6 of the Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), 2004 (as amended) provides that if there is a disposal of assets by a person, where any capital sum is derived from such a sale, lease, transfer, assignment, and a compulsory acquisition or any other disposition of assets, notwithstanding that no asset is acquired by the person paying the capital sum, and in particular -where a capital sum is derived by way of compensation for any loss of office or employment; where any capital sum is received under a policy of insurance and the risk of any kind of damage or injury to, or the loss or depreciation of assets;

where any capital sum is received in return for forfeiture or surrender of rights, or for refraining from exercising rights; where any capital sum is received as consideration for use of exploitation of any asset; and where a capital sum is received in connection with or arises by virtue of any trade, business, profession or vocation. Similarly, Section 46 (2) of the Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), 2004 (as amended) states that a chargeable person is to include: – any company or other body corporate established by or under any law in force in Nigeria or elsewhere;

or a person to whom the Personal Income Tax Act applies to whom chargeable gains accrue. The untapped revenue potential and associated benefits of CGT implementation are numerous. With the rich array of assets and a burgeoning market of transactions, the untapped potential for revenue through Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is vast. These include but are not limited to the following: Financial benefits arise from the sheer volume and diversity of assets within FCT, ranging from available transactions of real estate, properties, lands, and business assets to intellectual properties. Effective enforcement of CGT could boost revenue of the FCT-IRS to over N50 billion naira per annum as well as subsequent steady inflow of revenue.

Speaking recently at the unveiling of Committee members, Chinedum Kelechi, the Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation, and Public Private Partnership, noted that Wike had approved the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) Act, Cap.CI LFN 2004 (as). He said the Act levies a 10 per cent CGT tax rate on the entire chargeable gains accruable to an individual upon selling one or more chargeable assets within a year of assessment, after deducting permitted costs from the profits made on the assets disposal and to be remitted to the FCT Internal Revenue Service as required by the extant law. Elechi explained that to fully harness the potential of CGT in FCT, the Minister approved for inter-agency collaboration and synergy between the FCT-IRS and other relevant agencies that would work for smooth implementation of this CGT Act.