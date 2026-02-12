Evaluating Economic Value Of FG, Niger State Farmers’ Estate

The Federal Government and Niger State Government have signed an MoU for Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC), an integrated agriculture project that encompasses large-scale farmer estates equipped with key infra- structure. In this report, ABDULWAHAB ISA examines the project’s importance to economic growth

The government is considering all options capable of birthing economic growth, one that impacts positively on the citizens. In achieving the objective of improved welfare for citizens, some sectors with potential to leapfrog economy are prioritized.

When it comes to sector preferences, agriculture takes the lead. Being a fundamental pillar of Nigeria’s economy, agriculture contributes approximately 49 per cent to the GDP, and employs about 70 per cent of the labor force, particularly in rural areas.

It ensures food security, provides raw materials for agro-allied industries, and generates foreign exchange through exports like cocoa. It’s a key driver in government’s quest for economic diversification from oil. Agriculture is the nation’s fortress, the economy’s backbone.

Regrettably though, the sector has experiences a systemic nose dive in the last two decades. Agriculture comes under attack, the swirling Fulani terrorists unceasing attacks is whittling down the fortunes. To address multiple challenges confronting agriculture, the Federal Government has begun a programme; a solution designed to address the unceasing attacks on farmers by Fulani herders, which in addition will improve farmers’ living conditions.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, is the arrow head, midwifing the government’s latest solution to address challenges in agriculture.

The government has come up with a new solution – the launch of Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC), also known as farmers’ estate. The project is being realized with the aid of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

SIPC emergence

Worried by the incessant attacks, destruction of farmlands which have become permanent features orchestrated by Fulani herders, Uzoka-Anite set out, to find a permanent solution to the vicious attacks. She put a phone call to Niger State Governor, Muhammad Umaru Bago, who incidentally, was in Saudi Arabia observing a lesser Hajj.

The choice of Niger state was deliberate and strategic. The state is famous for its agriculture landmass. Niger state is agrarian.

Unfortunately, the state is among the states with a record of attacks by Fulani herders on farmers. Governor Bago, delighted with the Minister’s phone call and its purpose, promised to physically get in touch with the Minister as soon as he was done with the spiritual exercise in Saudi Arabia.

A deal was sealed. A fortnight ago, the Federal Government led by Uzoka-Anite, in partnership with the Niger State Government, launched SIPC. The SIPC encompasses large-scale farm- er estates. It’s designed to combine housing, farming, and enterprise.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was sealed between the Federal Government and Niger State Government. Being a pilot state for the SIPC scheme, Niger state obliged 100,000 hectares of land for the project, with certificates of occupancy delivered to the Federal Government.

The integrated approach adopted for the project is deliberate and intentional: The estates are not just for farming; they are designed as residential communities where farmers can live, work, and access amenities.

The initiative intends to incorporate: mass housing for farmers, to accommodate large-scale mechanized agricultural production; the estate will feature renewable energy, agro-processing, and storage facilities.

There will be a provision for grazing reserves to reduce Fulani herders’ attacks on farmers. Of course, central objectives of the government include boosting food security, provide affordable housing, and create jobs in rural areas.

While starting point is Niger State, the Federal Government aims to establish similar integrated farm estates across the country’s 109 senatorial districts to reduce rural poverty and improve agriculture. The SIPC project is said to be part of the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration. It’s designed to move beyond traditional farming methods to a more commercial and sustainable modern method.

Farmers’ reprieve

Federal Government is willing to yield to solutions that will de-escalate tensions. The farmers’ estate to be piloted in Niger state is one of such measures. Uzoka-Anite said the MoU reflected strong alignment between the federal and state govern- ments in translating policy into tangible outcomes for citizens.

She described housing as more than a social intervention, noting that it plays a critical role in productivity, food systems, and economic resilience. According to her, “this initiative recognises that housing, agriculture, and infrastructure must work together.

When farmers live in organised communities with access to power, water, roads, and markets, productivity improves, post-harvest losses decline, and rural economies become more attractive to young people.” The Minister said Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) was central to structuring the project and mobilising private investment by optimising public assets and ensuring transparency and sustainability.

According to her, the financing approach blends public land with private funding to reduce risk and deliver longterm value. “This is about using public assets more intelligently to unlock private capital. The result is shared risk, accountability, and projects that can be sustained beyond po- litical cycles.”

The Minister added that the housing units will be affordable and designed around the income realities of farmers and low- to middle-income earners, while renewable energy solutions,particularly solar power, will be integrated to lower costs and support agro-processing activities. For

Sustainability also remains a key priority, with integrated renewable energy solutions, including solarpowered homes and community facilities, to ensure reliable electricity, reduce energy costs, and support agroprocessing and storage activities

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, it’s a win – win for the parties – federal government, Niger state government, farmers and herders.

According to the Governor, the concept is designed to allow farmers to live within secure, functional communities that enable them to concentrate on productivity while improving safety and living standards. “This project integrates housing into farming settlements so that our farmers are no longer displaced or forced to commute long distances to their farms.

By creating permanent, secure communities, we are addressing food production, security, and rural–urban migration at the same time.” Bago said Niger State’s vast arable land, water resources, and existing mechanisation capacity make it well suited for the initiative, which will be driven largely by private capital using an asset-backed financing structure.

He added that the model would ease pressure on public finances while accelerating delivery. “We are not relying on government budgets alone,” Bago said. “This is a private-capital-led initiative supported by public assets, and we are committed to fast execution, including the immediate provision of land titles to demonstrate seriousness to investors.”

The settlements are expected to feature roads, potable water, renewable energy, healthcare facilities, schools, and agro-processing centres, while also incorporating designated grazing reserves to reduce tensions between farmers and pastoralists.

Government’s vehicle for realizing

SIPC- In a remark by the Managing Director of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr. Armstrong Takang, he described the initiative as a reflection of shift toward holistic rural development, one that connects agriculture, housing, and energy into a single economic ecosystem. “You cannot grow agriculture sustainably if farmers lack decent housing, power, water, and access to markets.

This programmeis about building complete communities, not isolated projects.” He explained that farmlands within the settlements will be organised by crop type, supported with mechanisation, irrigation, fertiliser, and improved seedlings, alongside structured off-take arrangements to guarantee market access.

According to him, large contiguous farming areas will improve efficiency and maximise the impact of mechanised agriculture. Takang also said affordable housing will be delivered using alternative building technologies to reduce costs without sacrificing quality, while each housing unit is projected to generate significant employment across construction, farming, logistics, and agro-processing.

“Our estimates show that every housing unit can create at least 12 direct jobs, with many more indirect jobs across the value chain,” he said. “This is how development becomes inclusive and scalable.” He added that the programme is structured to attract investment from the private sector, pension funds, and development finance institutions, stressing that execution and visible results will ultimately determine its success.

Commitment

The Federal Government and Niger State Government have shown commitment to the SIPC project. Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago last week honored his pledge. The Governor last week handed over a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the federal government for land set aside for the Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC) programme.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, UzokaAnite said the project was not just about building houses but about creating stable communities where farmers can live and work more productively. She explained that many farming communities face problems such as poor housing, lack of basic services and the movement of young people to cities in search of better opportunities.

“By anchoring farmers in stable communities with access to basic infrastructure, this project will enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, improve security, and encourage youth participation in agriculture. Simply put, when farmers are properly settled, agriculture becomes more efficient, more attractive, and more profitable,” she said.

Uzoka-Anite said Niger State is one of the country’s strongest farming states and that the project will help farmers by placing homes close to farms, storage centres, processing areas and markets. “This initiative seeks to address these challenges by providing structured, secure, and well-planned housing settlements for farmers, strategically located to support agricultural production, storage, processing, and market access,” she added.

She also explained the role of MOFI in helping to fund the project and bring in private investors. “Through this collaboration, public land and assets are being transformed into productive economic instruments that deliver tangible value to citizens while reducing fiscal pressure on the government,” she said.

According to her, the programme uses a funding plan that combines government resources with private sector investment.

“This project adopts an innovative financing model that blends public assets with private investment, ensuring sustainability, transparency, and shared risk,” she said, adding that this allows the government to focus on policies and supervision while businesses help with large-scale development.

The minister said the settlements will also include clean and affordable energy, especially solar power, to support homes and farming activities. “Sustainability also remains a key priority, with integrated renewable energy solutions, including solar-powered homes and community facilities, to ensure reliable electricity, reduce energy costs, and support agro-processing and storage activities,” she said.

Uzoka-Anite called on investors, banks, developers and agribusiness companies to take part in the project, describing it as a model that can be expanded to other states. “This MoU sends a clear signal to the investment community that Niger State, working in alignment with the Federal Ministry of Finance and MOFI, is open for credible, well-structured, and impact-driven investment,” she said.

She assured that the Federal Government would work closely with the Niger State Government and other partners to make sure the project moves quickly from plans to real work on the ground. “The ministry will work closely with the Niger State Government, MOFI and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that this agreement moves swiftly from signing to execution and from planning to delivery,” she added.

Before presenting the land document, Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago said the project would change how farming and business are done in the state. “This is a project that is going to bring revolution to Nigeria in terms of industrialization, agriculture, livestock, security, and so many other industries,” he said.

The governor said the state has enough land to support the project and investors. “For any investor that wants to be engaged in this, in terms of housing, in terms of livestock, in terms of anything you want to do, land is not a problem. We are so ambitious that out of our 8.4 million hectares of land, we can cede at least 3 million,” he said.

He also said the state government is working to make farming easier through the use of machines. “We are invested as a government in mechanization. We are going to give every local government in Niger State 10 tractors with two combined harvesters, and this is to assist the locals in production,” he added.