Evaluating Divergencies Over Moribund Ajaokuta Steel Plant

The recent pronouncement by a prominent industrialist that the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) could no longer be made functional has drawn reactions from the Federal Government and stakeholders, who think otherwise, writes SUCCESS NWOGU

The recent assertion by the President/Chief Executive, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote, that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill would no longer work has become a subject of controversy as both the Federal Government and Member, representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Kogi State, Sanni Egidi Abdulrahmeem, have expressed contrary positions.

Dangote, during a media conference to mark the first of the launch of fuel from the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, had said the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) would not work. He said: “There is no nation that you can build without a steel industry. And honestly, Ajaokuta will not work. We can keep deceiving ourselves. We can keep being passionate about it. It’s not possible. It’s like you now, if you remember, those vehicles we used to produce for Volkswagen, Igala; If you bring Igala now, will you now compare it to the current Kia? No. Things have changed.”

FG

But the Federal Government countered Dangote’s opinion as it stated that Ajaokuta Steel Company was in good shape. It disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations Department, Ministry of Steel Development, Salamatu Jibaniya.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Steel Development has been drawn to recent media reports regarding the future of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL). “While we note the concerns expressed, it is important to state that the Federal Government remains firmly committed to the development of Nigeria’s steel sector, including the resuscitation of ASCL.

“A comprehensive technical and financial audit of the plant is presently underway to ensure that any decision taken is transparent, datadriven and in the best interest of Nigeria. “The overall assessment of the previous technical audit report dated 2018 maintained that the general status of the Steel Plant is in robust condition except for normal deterioration of replaceable parts and recommended automation of manual control systems for improved efficiency.

“The ministry remains confident that the updated audit will provide a sound basis for decisive action that advances Nigeria’s industrial aspirations,” On his part, Abdulrahmeem said his attention was drawn to Dangote’s comment in which he described the Ajaokuta Steel Plant as obsolete and also comparing its revitalization to “reviving the dead from a graveyard” or bringing back “someone on life support.”

The lawmaker stated that he respectfully but firmly disagreed with Dangote’s assessment of the steel plant and challenged the alleged unfortunate analogies the Africa’s richest man employed. For him, the plant has historical significance as he noted that it remained one of the largest steel complexes in Africa, designed with a capacity to produce 1.3 million tons of liquid steel annually.

He stated that the facility represented decades of national investment and strategic planning for Nigeria’s industrialization. On current asset value, the lawmaker stated that recent technical assessments confirmed that substantial infrastructure remained intact and viable. He added that the plant’s basic oxygen furnaces, rolling mills, and significant portions of the auxiliary facilities were salvageable and could be upgraded with modern technology.

For him, the steel company is strategically located as, according to him, Ajaokuta’s location provides unparalleled access to iron ore deposits in Itakpe, limestone in Okene, coal from Enugu, and water from the River Niger – making it naturally positioned as Nigeria’s steel hub.

On economic potential, Abdulrahmeem claimed that independent studies estimated that a fully operational Ajaokuta Steel Plant could create over 500,000 direct and indirect jobs while saving Nigeria billions of dollars currently spent on steel imports. He said: “Contrary to Mr. Dangote’s characterization, Ajaokuta is not a graveyard but a sleeping giant. The comparison to reviving the dead is not only inappropriate but factually incorrect. Industrial plants, unlike living organisms, can be successfully revitalized with proper investment and modern technology.”

ASCL

The ASCL valued at over $8 billion was built on a 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) site starting in 1979. It is reported to be the largest steel mill in Nigeria, with coke oven and byproducts plant said to be larger than all the refineries in Nigeria combined. It began as a major industrial project in Nigeria’s steel development plan. Contract for the its construction and the construction of the steel plant began in 1976, during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo. The project was

The over $8 billion ASCL built on a 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) was designed to produce 1.3 million tons of steel per annum

developed in collaboration with the Soviet Union, with technical and financial assistance from the Soviet government. It was envisioned as a catalyst for Nigeria’s industrialization and economic development, with the potential to produce a wide range of steel products for both domestic consumption and export.

The project was designed to produce 1.3 million tons of steel per annum, with the potential to generate employment, stimulate economic growth, and reduce the country’s dependence on imported steel products. The Soviet Union was contracted to build the complex, but the project was abandoned in the 1990s due to lack of funding and political instability.

The ASCL was incorporated in 1979 under the then President Shehu Shagari who began the project. The complex was 84% completed by the time of his removal from office in 1983. The steel mill reached 98% completion in 1994, with 40 of the 43 plants at the facility reportedly having been built.

The steel company was conceived to establish a metallurgical process plant alongside an engineering complex and various auxiliary facilities. It was also meant to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that are critical to the diversification of the economy into an industrial one. But the company has remained moribund for decades and had yet to produce a single sheet of steel.

FG’s efforts

The Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has been a significant focus for both the civilian administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari administrations. Here are their efforts to revive the steel. Obasanjo’s administration made efforts to concessioned ASCL and National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) to Global Steel Holdings Limited (GSHL) in 2004 and 2005, respectively but the agreement was terminated by the Umaru Yar’Adua administration.

A bill seeking $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account to fund the completion of the steel plant was passed by the Eighth Senate, but President Buhari rejected the bill. The Buhari administration aimed to complete the revival process before the end of his tenure, with plans to make Ajaokuta Steel West Africa’s largest fully integrated producer of steel, which was expected to generate over 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economy.

It renegotiated the concession agreement with GSHL in 2016, returning full control of Ajaokuta Steel to the Nigerian government while GSHL would run NIOMCO for seven years. It settled contractual disputes with GSHL, paying $446 million with a balance of $50 million to clear off the judgment debt. In 2019, Buhari met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaching bilateral agreements to revive the steel plant.

The Russian government would provide funding for technology modernization, and Afrexim Bank would be appointed as Financial Advisor and Mandated Lead Arranger. The administration set up the Ajaokuta Presidential Project and Implementation Team (APPIT) in 2020, chaired by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The revival project would be supported with funds from Afrexim Bank and Russia’s Export Centre, totaling $1.46 billion. There were also commenced high-level talks with Chinese steel conglomerates, seeking technical expertise, financial backing, and industrial partnerships to revive Ajaokuta Steel. Despite these efforts, the revival of Ajaokuta Steel has faced challenges, including COVID-19, international sanctions, and funding constraints.

Tinubu’s administration

The current administration, under President Bola Tinubu, has continued efforts to revive the steel plant. The Federal Government of Nigeria on September 20, 2024 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Russian consortium for the rehabilitation, completion, and operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

The consortium include: Messrs Tyazhpromexport (TPE), Novostal M, and Proforce Manufacturing Limited. The agreement, which was signed for the FG through the Ministry of Steel Development, was formalized during a visit to Moscow by FG’s delegation, led by the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu.

The Russian-led consortium had inspected the steel and iron ore mining facilities in Ajaokuta and Itakpe in August 2024. Audu on November 2024 said the Federal Government had decided to privatise the ASCL and the Iron Ore Mine in Itakpe.

The minister who spoke at the Ninth Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, with the theme: “From the Inside-Out: Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economy,” stated that the decision was part of efforts to commence operations of the companies and decried that Nigeria currently spends over $4 billion annually on steel imports.

Also on February, 2025 Audu, called for international donors’ assistance and partnership to revamp Ajaokuta Steel Company, National Iron Ore Mining Company, and others. Audu, speaking with representatives of United Nations Industrial United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, Australian High Commission to Nigeria, and others at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said the Ministry was working on initiatives designed to support small- and mediumsized enterprises, SMEs, in the metallurgy sector, ensuring that the benefits of industrial growth are widely distributed across the economy.

The Federal Government in August 2025 announced that it had indicated plans to revive all moribund steel companies in the country, more than two decades after a failed privatisation drive left once-thriving plants across Nigeria in ruins. It stated that the resuscitation of steel assets, whether privatised or government-owned, would ensure they contribute to national development as originally envisaged.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, revealed the plan at the inaugural National Steel Stakeholders’ Summit On The Development Of The Steel Sector in Abuja, themed “Rebuilding and Consolidating Nigeria’s Steel Industry: Collaborative Action for Sustainable Growth and Global Competitiveness.”

Privatisation

On September 2025, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, revealed that the Federal Government planned to privatise or concession at least 91 state-owned enterprises, including the Ajaokuta Steel Company. A former National President, Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), Kolawole Mustapha, said privatization rather than concession is the best strategy to make the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) popularly known as Ajaokuta Steel Mill, functional.

He warned that concessioning the ASCL in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State valued at over $8 billion would lead to more corruption and would be counter-productive. Speaking with New Telegraph, Mustapha warned that ASCL must be privatized to investors who must show serious commitment to making it functional rather than those who will convert it to a warehouse or do not have plan to make it operational.

He said: “Concessioning is like banning and un-baning. That has been their trend. Has it worked? No. So if they plan to concessioning it, it is the same result that they will get because they are applying the same old method. So the result will still be negative at the end of the day.

“If it is outright privatization, it can be okay because the way Ajaokuta is, it is like a conduit pipe. It is not yielding anything. People work there and retire without seeing a single metal produced there. They spend close to N4 billion yearly on salary.

For achieving what? And people keep getting promotions at the end of the year. So they want to privatize it outrightly, I think it might be good enough, at least, to shield the government from all this waste. So, outright privatization would be better. Concession cannot yield anything, as far as you see how the government handles it. “The solution is, let them, let them privatise outrightly.

Let the workers be paid accordingly. There should be a robust practice for them to ease them. Let it not be the other way around, the way they did all other privatization. They have to engage them to make sure they work out get good pay off salary for all of them. So, some of them will not just be eased out and go and die.

Last Line

“Government must equally make it functional. It is not just privatization. You have to privatize it to make it work. It’s not that, like all the ones that were privatized, are they working? No, they are not. Dangote bought Oshogbo’s Steel rolling mill and he turned it into a store.

That is not privatization. Whenever they privatize, there must be a proviso where it will be stated that those who want to buy it will make it to work and not just abandon it after privatisation. “You know how many job losses? Where is Katsina Rolling Mill today and other rolling mills.

All are privatized, but no meaningful thing comes out of it. That is not privatization. That is just selling off the government assets outrightly, and then making them more difficult. They become useless. That is not what we are interested in. Privatize it to make it useful and meaningful. Make it productive.

That is all we are after. As it is now, privatisation is best. Honestly speaking, concession will not help anybody. if Ajaokuta begins to work, it will be a great development for Nigeria in steel production and economic development.”