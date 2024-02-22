Evaluating CBN’s Strategies for Calming Forex Crisis

Against the backdrop of consistent slide of the naira against major international currencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adopted multiple-layer approach to rein in the forex market, Abdulwahab Isa reports

As the country faces an unprecedented foreign exchange liquidity crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria is doubling its arsenal to wrestle the naira from the grip of major international currencies. Some years back, in the 60s and early 70s, the naira squared in measure to the United States’ dollar and British pound sterling, amongst others. The current fate is a consequence of unviable policies of the past. This includes persistent negative trade balance position, Nigerians’ untamed appetite for imported goods; inability of the country to add value to products for export, and mono product status. The country is largely a crude oil exporting nation.

With no serious commitment by successive authorities to address the challenges, the odds piled up. Overtime, the system began to contend with inadequate liquidity in the foreign exchange space. As of last Friday, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar was N1,537.96/$1 at the official market and traded N1650/$1 at the parallel market. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the watch of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso has come up with a number of strategies aimed at correcting forex distortions.

Unrestrained dollar appetite

Nigeria’s foreign trade position has been in the negative overtime. The quantum of dollars earned from the system (foreign trade position) is inconsequential compared to the volume of dollar demand by citizens to meet their obligations. The dollar faces systemic pressure and in effect responsible for the weakness of the naira. Cardoso, in explaining source of volatility in the forex market to members of the House of Representatives last week, gave statistics on forex utilisation by Nigerians. He pointed at Nigerians’ unrestrained appetite for dollar, pounds as root causes of pressure against naira. Cardoso’s presentation to members of the House indicated that Nigerians’ spending on foreign education, healthcare and personal travels gulped over $98 billion in 10 years.

According to him, factors contributing to this situation include speculative forex demand, inadequate forex due to low remittance of crude oil earnings to the CBN, increased capital outflows, and excess liquidity from fiscal activities. He said between 2010 and 2020, foreign education expenses amounted to a substantial $28.65 billion; medical treatment abroad incurred around $11.01 billion while Personal Travel Allowances gulped $58.7 billion. In total, Nigerians spent about $98 billion on foreign trips, medical tourism and overseas education, a figure the CBN governor said was more than the total foreign exchange reserves of the central bank. Cardoso came up with a number of strategies to tame the forex volatility.

Strategies in view

For the country to get out of the current forex quagmire, mechanisms to increase and deepen forex liquidity have to be adopted. The CBN in recent weeks came up with fresh guidelines, policies aimed at deepening supply side to rein in spike. The new policies are expected to calm the forex market spike and prop up the value of naira. There is a move by the bank to gravitate the forex market towards market-driven exchange rate mechanism, a move experts believe can potentially lead to the naira being freely floated. In a recent circular by the apex bank, it announced major changes, such as ending the limit on the spread between buy and sell rates in interbank foreign exchange transactions and removing restrictions on the sale of proceeds from interbank transactions.

CBN noted in the circular: “A key objective of the ongoing foreign exchange market reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria is to promote a market-based price discovery system,” indicating a shift towards a more liberalised forex regime. According to the new guide- lines, forex transactions are to be conducted on a “willing buyer and willing seller” basis, which will allow more flexibility in exchange rates as they will be determined by market forces. Analysts said adopting a ful floating exchange rate system, where market dynamics are left to determine the rates, would in the long-term lead to a more stable exchange rate.

The bank issued another policy recently aimed at retaining forex in the system. It barred international oil and gas companies from remitting 100 per cent of their earnings. In another related policy measure aimed at rescuing naira against the dollar and other major international currencies, the CBN announced a ban on cash disbursement of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) by banks. In separate circulars signed by its Director of Trade and Ex- change, Hassan Mahmud, dated February 14, 2024, the CBN disclosed that the new measures were in line with its ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market. On the policy guide to OIC, the apex bank directed that commercial banks were only allowed to remit forex proceeds on behalf of IOCs subject to a maximum of 50 per cent of the repatriated export proceeds in the first instance while the balance of 50 per cent may be repatriated after 90 days from the date of inflow of the export proceeds.

On PTA/BTA payments, the CBN said all authorised dealers must henceforth affect such payments through electronic channels only, including debit or credit cards. Added to these was a recent policy by the apex bank, which mandated banks and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to halt payment of dollars to their customers. “The circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria dated January 31, 2024, stipulates that all in-bound money transfers to Nigeria (via the above mentioned IMTOS) will be paid only in naira through a bank account or in cash at the prevailing rate in the Nigerian foreign exchange market. It stated: “Furthermore, transfers exceeding the naira equivalent of $200 must be credited to the recipient’s bank account.

Naira cash payment equivalent for amounts below $200 will require an acceptable means of identification. The acceptable means of identification is any of the following: international passport, Driver’s licence, National identity card and INEC Permanent Voters Card.” IMTOs are companies approved by the CBN to facilitate the transfer of funds from individuals or entities residing abroad to recipients in Nigeria and the payment of a corresponding sum to a beneficiary through a clearing network to which the IMTO belongs. These, and other measures by CBN, are aimed at enhancing forex liquidity in the system and shoring the value of naira.

Evolving transparency

The CBN governor is optimistic the reforms initiated will pave the way for naira rebound and a system liquid with sufficient forex. He gave the assurance at a recent interview with Arise TV. “I think it’s very important to say that we have been in a situation in the recent past where there has been a shortage of liquidity in the foreign exchange market arising from certain distortions, and that itself has created a situation where there is volatility in the market. “We have looked at this over the course of weeks and come up with certain policies that have focused on creating an environment whereby liquidity comes back to the market and where we can see a more vibrant market than we had before.” On the involvement of commercial banks in foreign exchange, Cardoso said: “Ultimately, I see situations where people who require foreign exchange have to go to anybody in the bank.

You can go to the central bank or commercial banks. “A system that is open and transparent creates an environment for distortions to go away, and thereby so those who want to bring in foreign exchange and those who want to demand it can do so on an open basis of willing buyer, willing seller and therefore the market becomes market active, and the price is eventually discovered to the level that makes sense.”

Last line

Given the multi-prong approach adopted to manage the spike by CBN, the policies will rein the volatility in the long run. The process needs to be given a space to run a full course.