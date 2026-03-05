Evaluating CBN’s Rate Cut For Economic Growth

At the recently concluded MPC meeting, CBN slashed the anchor rate by 50 basis points, as the economy makes steady headway to growth, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

At the recently concluded 304th session of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the first in 2026, all 11 members in attendance vetoed the decision to slash the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 26.5 per cent from the 27 per cent it was left at the previous meeting last December, 2025.

Potent tool

MPR is key to the economic direc- tion of a nation. It serves as the baseline, the anchor interest rate for the Nige- rian economy. It’s the rate with which the CBN lends money to commercial banks—a tool for influencing monetary conditions, controlling inflation, and managing economic growth.

For the benefit of laymen that may find it intricately complex to compre- hend the functions of MPR, it’s a potent tool of CBN to tackle inflation.

When in- flation is high, the CBN raises the MPR to make borrowing more expensive, which reduces the money supply and dampens inflationary pressures. It reverses downwards whenever inflation is trending down, which is the current situation of the economy.

It acts as a benchmark that guides the interest rates commercial banks charge their customers for loans and pay on deposits. Inflation and MPR are Siamese twins; they flow in the same direction. At the assumption of the current management of CBN about three years ago, headline inflation perched at over 28 per cent, one of the highest in the Africa region at the time.

Both core inflation and food inflation were on the high side. The Olayemi Cardoso management embarked on aggressive reforms, one that targets inflation control and forex exchange management. In no time, the effects of the reforms, though painful at the beginning, began to crystallize. As the policy measures began to feed into the economy, inflation pressure was responding appropriately. It began to decelerate.

Continuous easing of inflation

In the last two years, inflation has maintained a continuous plunge down in response to CBN reforms implementation. The CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, had said the target was to bring down inflation to a single digit figure.

Headline inflation (year-on-year) eased to 15.10 per cent in January 2026, from 15.15 per cent in December 2025. This reflects a moderation across both the food and core components. For instance, food component inflation declined to 8.89 per cent from 10.84 per cent over the same period. Ditto for core inflation.

It declined to 17.72 per cent from 18.63 per cent, driven largely by moderation in prices. Based on steady and consistent improvement in inflation easing down 13 times consistently, members of MPC-11 unanimously voted at last week’s meet ing for a reduction in MPR to 26.5 per cent. Another key decision was the retention of Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45 per cent for Deposit Money Banks and 16 per cent for Merchant Banks.

It paused and maintained the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent. The asymmetric corridor adjusted to +50/-450 basis points around the MPR.

Advancing reasons by MPC members to reduce MPR by 50 basis points, Cardoso said: “The Committee’s decision was premised on a balanced evaluation of risks to the outlook, which suggests that the ongoing disinflation trajectory would continue, largely supported by the lagged transmission of previous monetary tightening, sustained exchange rate stability, and enhanced food supply.

“In reaching this policy decision, the Committee took into account the sustained deceleration in year‑on‑year headline inflation in January 2026, marking the eleventh consecutive month of decline.

“This downward trajectory in inflation was driven mainly by the continued effects of the contractionary monetary policy, stability in the foreign exchange market, robustcapital inflows, and improvement in the balance of payments.

The momentum was further reinforced by relative stability in the prices of petroleum products and improved food supply conditions, especially staples. These outcomes have indicated that prior tightening has continued to anchor expectations.

“The MPC particularly noted the remarkable performance of Nigeria’s external sector, evidenced by the robust accretion to foreign exchange reserves, supported by higher export earnings and increased remittance in- flows. This has contributed to greater stability in the foreign exchange mar- ket and bolstered investor confidence.

Members also welcomed the newly issued Presidential Executive Order 09, which redirects oil and gas revenues into the Federation Account. The Committee acknowledged the potential impact of this Order in improving fiscal revenue and accretion to reserves,” he said.

Experts’ views

CBN’s decision to reduce the bench- mark rate by 50 basis points was com- mended by experts, economists, and

leaders across divides. Prof. Uche Uwaleke hailed the MPC resolution. “To start with, I consider the 50 basis point cut a cautious move by the MPC. Granted, inflation has been falling for eleven consecutive months. Headline inflation is down to 15.10 per cent, food inflation has dropped sharply, and month-on-month inflation even turned negative.

“That is a very strong signal that prior tightening is working. Reserves are at a 13-year high, the exchange rate is relatively stable, and capital inflows are improving. So, the natural question is: if disinflation is sustained, why not cut more aggres- sively, say 100 basis points? “The answer lies in risk management.

It is important to state that monetary policy works with lags. Much of the disinflation we are see- ing now is the delayed effect of ear- lier tightening. If the CBN eases too quickly, it could reverse those gains. Remember, inflation expectations in Nigeria are historically fragile.

The CBN wants to consolidate credibility before accelerating easing. “Also, let us look at the exchange rate dynamics. According to a recent newspaper report, the CBN recently mopped up about $190 million to slow naira appreciation.

Usually, central banks intervene to defend a weak- ening currency. But in this instance, the CBN is buying dollars to prevent excessive appreciation. “That reveals two things: first, there are strong inflows from oil earnings, remittances, and portfolio investors, and second, the bank is trying to avoid destabilizing the fixedincome market.

If the naira appre- ciates too quickly, foreign investors who came in for high yields may exit, creating volatility. A sharp rate cut could trigger exactly that, an unwind of what is known as carry trades and renewed dollar demand.

“So, in that context, 50 basis points is a signaling move. It balances three objectives: supporting growth, as PMI at 55.7 points suggests expansion is ongoing; preserving exchange rate stability; and anchoring inflation ex- pectations,” Uwaleke, a professor of capital market study at Nassarawa State University, submitted. Members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) spoke in the same line on the 50-basis-point reduction.

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, described the reduction as a “cautiously optimistic step toward easing financial pres- sures on businesses and supporting economic recovery.” Obegolu said the cut signalled growing confidence in Nigeria’s disinflation trajectory and macroeconomic stabilization.

He said the adjustment of the asymmetric corridor around the MPR was a technical but important reform aimed at improving interbank market efficiency and strengthening policy effectiveness.

Obegolu said the chamber anticipated that the policy mix would reduce financing costs and improve credit availability to the real sector, support private sector expansion and job creation, and sustain exchange rate stability and investor confidence, as well as encourage prudent fiscal liquidity management and transparency.

Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, praised the central bank’s deviation from aggressive monetary tightening towards a stabilization phase anchored on dis- inflation, exchange rate convergence, and improving supply-side conditions.

Almona stated that the shift was a “cautious, positive step in the right direction.” Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, expressed strong support for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to lower the national interest rate to 26.5 per cent.

In a statement shared via the ministry’s official social media account, the minister noted that the 50-basis-point reduction shows growing trust in the government’s efforts to steady the economy.

He said the move proves that those in charge of the country’s money and those in charge of the banks are now working hand-in-hand to move Nigeria from just surviving to growing strong. The former Edo State Governor praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for what he describes as bold reforms.

Responding recently to the presentation made by the CBN governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, at an interactive session with the President’s economic team in Abuja, Oshiomhole, who said he was among those who were very critical of the CBN’s management when it was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praised the bank’s efforts to ensure lasting reforms in the economy.

According to him, “I was one of those who were very critical when you were appointed, but today, I am one of your marketers. You must sustain those tools and not be influenced by politics. You should be guided by pure economic logic.”

Speaking earlier, Dr Abdullahi had taken the Committee through the Bank’s reforms, which had helped moderate both food and headline inflation and maintain exchange rate stability. While reaffirming the commitment of the CBN to achieving single-digit inflation, he lauded the coordination between the fiscal and monetary authorities to promote economic stability and growth, which are the key priorities of the bank.

Last Line

The MPC’s decision to cut the rate by 50 basis points is a “dovish” shift. The strategic decision was aimed at stimulating economic activity and reducing borrowing costs for the real sector.