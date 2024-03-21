Evah To Tinubu, Yorubas’ll Not Forgive You If You Fail To Restructure Nigeria

The Coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) Joseph Evah has revealed that Yorubas would not forgive President Bola Tinubu if fail to restructure Nigeria during his tenure as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Evah who spoke in an interview with The Sun noted that the Yoruba will question Tinubu’s grandkids even in a century if he doesn’t succeed in restructuring Nigeria.

Speaking further, Evah said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, even though driven by greed, was the ideal candidate to reconstruct Nigeria.

He said, “One thing that gives me joy is that Obasanjo is still alive and I know that he will be crying every day because God released him from prison to come and fix Nigeria, but he failed due to his greed.

“He had the capacity; he was the right person at that time when he was released to fix this country, but because of greed, he wanted a third term and when he didn’t get it, he was not ready to pursue the agenda for the wellbeing of Nigerians. We are just begging the current president, who has been an apostle of restructuring to do it.

“I heard him saying that he was going to do it slowly. His Yoruba people will not forgive him if he fails to restructure Nigeria. And let me remind him that the Yoruba people will question his children if he fails to do that.

“If he does not restructure Nigeria, in the next 100 years, Yoruba people will question his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“The Yoruba people have that capacity. We said we want restructuring now and he is talking about doing it slowly while the enemies are calculating how to derail anything called restructuring.”