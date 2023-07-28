Evacuations As New Fires Break Out In Greece

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas close to two central Greek cities threatened by new outbreaks of wildfires. Citizens in areas around Volos and Lamia have been told to move to safety as the country remains in the grip of a severe heatwave.

Meanwhile, fires continue to rage on the islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia, reports the BBC. Greece is one of a number of countries currently grappling with wildfires, in which more than 40 people have died.

Two people have died in the fires near Volos, the fire service has confirmed – a farmer who died after he went to release his sheep to protect them, and a woman who was in a mobile home in Chorostasi.