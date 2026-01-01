EU’s Top Diplomat Rejects Russian Claims Of Ukrainian Attack On Govt Sites

The EU’s top diplomat has called Moscow’s claims that Ukraine targeted Russian government sites a “deliberate distraction” and an attempt to derail the peace process. Kaja Kallas’ comments on social media appear to be a reference to Kremlin’s allegation that Ukraine attempted a drone strike on one of Vladimir Putin’s residences.

“No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians,” Kallas wrote on social media. Earlier this week Moscow accused Ukraine of targeting Putin’s private home on Lake Valdai in north-west Russia.

Russia would review its position in the ongoing peace negotiations as a result, the Kremlin said. Since Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov first shared the claims, Russian state media and politicians have discussed the alleged attack in increasingly incendiary tones, reports the BBC.

“The attack is a strike on the heart of Russia,” said Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament’s defence committee. “After what [Ukraine] has done, there can be no forgiveness.” Although the Kremlin initially said it saw no point in sharing proof of the alleged attack, yesterday the Russian army released what it said was evidence of the attempted strike.