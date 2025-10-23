Eurostar Orders First Double-Decker Trains

Eurostar has revealed plans to run double decker trains through the Channel Tunnel for the first time. The cross-Channel rail operator has confirmed it will order up to 50 trains from manufacturer Alstom, eventually increasing the size of its fleet by nearly a third.

The expansion plans would include investing heavily in a crucial London depot, it said. But questions remain over whether the facility has enough space for both Eurostar and potential rival operators to use it.

In the €2bn (£1.74bn) deal, confirmed yesterday, Eurostar has ordered 30 “Celestia” trains, with the option for 20 more.

Eurostar expects to start using the first six trains in 2031, reports the BBC. Each train would be 200m long. If two were run together, as happens currently, the resulting 400m service would have about 1,080 seats.