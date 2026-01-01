Eurostar Delays Persist With Passengers Stuck Onboard Overnight

Eurostar passengers are braced for more possible disruption, after a power outage in the Channel Tun- nel caused travel chaos for thousands of people on Tuesday.

As people scrambled to get to places in time for New Year’s Eve, some travellers said they spent more than six hours stuck onboard trains overnight as services were hit by more delays.

One man told the BBC he had boarded the 19:01 service to Paris, but as of 03:00 GMT he was still stuck on the train at the entrance to the tunnel, reports the BBC. He said staff had told him there was a “50% chance we go to Paris, 50% chance we go back to London”.