Euros 2024: Adidas Unveils Official Match Ball

German athletic apparel and footwear corporation, Adidas has unveiled the official match ball for Euro 2024, which is set to take place in Germany next summer.

The FUSSBALLLIEBE, meaning love of football, will bring connected ball technology to the tournament for the first time.

The design aims to represent the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through prominent black wing shapes accentuated with colourful edges, curves and dots.

Red, blue, green and orange all feature to celebrate the vibrance that the competing nations bring to the Euros and the simplicity of football that attracts so many fans from around the world.

Another subtle detail includes a small illustration of each host stadium with the name of the city underneath.

The ball will be used in all 51 matches at the tournament, which kicks off on June 14.