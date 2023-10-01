European Scouts Storm Ikenne For SPOCS Tourney

Scouts from clubs like Newcastle United, FC Luzern of Switzerland, Vancouver Whitecaps of Canada, Slavia Praque, Rapid Wien FC, Redstar Belgrade and Frankfurt are all expected in Ikenne for what seems to be one of the biggest scouting tourneys in the country, SPOCS Scouting Championship.

Nationwide Division One League one (NLO) side SGFC Athletics Sports Club alongside other clubs are expected to be part of the scouting programme scheduled to take place from October 2 to 9 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.

The tourney is expected to have 28 teams across the country on parade including Nigeria Premier Football League clubs like Bendel Insurance, Bayelsa United, Box 2 Box, the team that discovered Victor Osimhen, Shooting Stars and NNL side Beyond Limit FC.

The tournament is organised by SPOCS Nigeria which is an extension of the renowned sports agency SPOC Global that manages a lot of top talents worldwide with the aim to further discover and harness talent for the global football market.