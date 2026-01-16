European Military Personnel Arrive In Greenland As Trump Says US Needs Island

A small French military contingent has arrived in Greenland’s capital Nuuk, officials say, as several European states deploy small numbers in a so-called reconnaissance mission.

The limited deployment, which also involves Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK, comes as US President Donald Trump continues to press his claim to the Arctic island, which is a semi-autonomous part of Denmark, reports the BBC.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the initial contingent would be reinforced soon with “land, air, and sea assets”. Senior diplomat Olivier Poivre d’Arvor saw the mission as sending a strong political signal: “This is a first exercise… we’ll show the US that NATO is present.”