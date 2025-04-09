European Markets Open Higher After Days Of Losses As China Vows To Fight Trump Tariffs

Share

European markets opened yesterday higher and major Asian markets make gains following days of losses in the wake of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The UK’s FTSE 100 opened 1% up, with France’s Cac 40 index up 1.8% and Germany’s Dax opening 1.3% higher. China says it will “fight to the end” after Trump threatened to hit Beijing with an extra 50% tariff if it didn’t withdraw its retaliatory levy by yesterday.

Beijing’s commerce ministry accuses the Trump administration of blackmail and says his tariffs are “a typical unilateral bullying practice”. The new tariffs could leave some US companies bringing in certain goods from China facing a 104% tax, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, China has called US Vice-President JD Vance “ignorant and impolite” after he said America had been borrowing money from “Chinese peasants”. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters yesterday that Vance’s comments – which had already caused a stir on Chinese social media – were “surprising and sad”.

Vance made the comments on Thursday, during an interview on Fox News where he defended US President Donald Trump’s tariffs – which are currently fuelling tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

