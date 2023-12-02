European Giants Battle For Brazilian Wonderkid

A litany of European giants from the Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga are battling for the 16-year-old Brazilian Wonderkid, Estevao Willian.

Inside sources indicate Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keen on the Palmeiras winger who has been nicknamed Messinho.

They are joined in the race by La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as German Big Boys, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Estevao dazzled for Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup, with United scouts left particularly impressed with the teenage sensation.

READ ALSO:

He is, however, said to be a huge Barca fan and a switch to the Spanish champions is thought to be the dream move.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The youngster has a £47million release clause in his contract but it is understood that clubs are unlikely to have to pay that full fee to prise him away from Brazil.

Palmeiras had made commit by making him sign a new deal in April and it is expected he will make a move to Europe when he turns 18, much like fellow Selecao star Endrick who will join Real Madrid in 2025.