European Court Recognises Breach In South African Runner Semenya Ruling

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled in favour of South African runner, Caster Semenya, on July 10, highlighting a violation of her right to fair hearing.

It found that the Swiss Federal Tribunal failed to protect the runner’s right to a fair trial by not allowing her “to have her complaints examined effectively especially since her complaints concerned substantiated and credible claims of discrimination” regarding the World Athletics‘ eligibility rules for female classification (DSD regulation).

The World Medical Association (WMA) and the Global Health Justice Partnership (GHJP) of Yale Law School and Yale School of Public Health joined in supporting Semenya’s contestation of the regulation which makes participation in competitions by female athletes with differences in sexual development ‘DSD,’ a medical condition where a person is born with biological traits that don’t fit typical male or female definitions including how their body produces or responds to hormones like testosterone reduce their natural level of testosterone in the blood.