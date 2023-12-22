European Clubs, Leagues Reject Super League Despite EU Court Verdict

Major clubs and leagues across Europe rejected the Super League in favour of the status quo following Thursday’s EU court verdict which said UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League. Manchester United were one of the first to say they remain committed to playing in competitions run by Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA, as did German giants Bayern Munich.

United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players. “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved before pulling out. Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined 22 million pounds ($27.78 million) as “a gesture of goodwill” to go towards the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programmes.