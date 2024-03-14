European Clubs Jostle For Heartland’s Emmanuel

Clubs in Europe are currently fighting over Heartland star, Josiah Emmanuel, with the sole aim of signing him ahead of the transfer window.

Despite Heartland currently battling relegation in the Nigeria Premier Football League, the performance of the player remains one of the best for the Naze Millionaire thereby drawing interest across Europe with clubs from Turkey, Serbia, Romania and others showing interest.

The 23-year-old already featured in some games for the Owerri side and according to him, his main target for now is to help his club escape relegation.

“I am aware of the interests from several clubs from Turkey, Serbia, Romania, even from the Middle East but for now I am focused on my assignment with Heartland,” the former Plateau United player said.

“We are currently battling relegation as we sit bottom and I have to play my part, especially as a Centre Forward in ensuring the team survives the drop. At the end of the season, I will decide my next move.”