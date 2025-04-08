European, Asian Stocks Nosedive As China Accuses US Of Bullying With Tariffs

Share

Shares nosedived around the world yesterday as higher US tariffs and a backlash from Beijing triggered massive sell-offs. European shares followed Asian markets lower, with Germany’s DAX falling 6.5% to 19,311.29.

In Paris, the CAC 40 shed 5.9% to 6,844.96, while Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 5% to 7,652.73. US futures signaled further weakness ahead.

The future for the S&P 500 lost 3.4% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 3.1%. The future for the Nasdaq lost 5.3%, reports The Associated Press.

On Friday, the worst market crisis since COVID slammed into a higher gear as the S&P 500 plummeted 6% and the Dow plunged 5.5%.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 3.8%. Late Sunday, Trump reiterated his resolve on tariffs.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said he didn’t want global markets to fall, but also that he wasn’t concerned about the massive sell-offs, adding, “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

Oil prices also sank further, with U.S. benchmark crude down $2.03 at $59.96 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up $2.03 to $63.55 a barrel.

