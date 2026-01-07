European Allies Back Denmark Over Trump’s Threat To Annex Greenland

Six European allies have rallied to support Denmark following renewed insistence by the US that it must have control over Greenland.

“Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations,” the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark said in a joint statement.

On Sunday, Donald Trump said the US “needed” Greenland – a semi-autonomous region of fellow NATO member Denmark – for security reasons.

He has refused to rule out the use of force to take control of the territory, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday that an attack by the US would spell the end of NATO, reports the BBC.