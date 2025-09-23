European Airport Disruption Continues After Weekend Cyber-Attack

Flight disruption across Europe is set to continue, with Brussels airport in Belgium asking airlines to cancel nearly half of their flights yesterday.

Several of Europe’s busiest airports have spent the past few days trying to restore normal operations, after a cyber-attack on Friday disrupted their automatic check-in and boarding software.

Disruption had eased significantly in Berlin and London Heathrow by Sunday, but delays and flight cancellations remained. In a statement yesterday morning, software provider Collins Aerospace said it was in the final stages of completing necessary software updates, reports the BBC.

Brussels Airport said the “service provider is actively working on the issue” but it was still “unclear” when the issue would be resolved.