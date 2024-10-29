European Airlines’ Q3 Struggle With Plane Delays, High Costs

Share

Europe’s major airlines including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are expected to report another quarter dragged down by rising costs and limited planes, with no sign of delivery delays from plane makers Boeing and Airbus improving any time soon.

While demand has remained stable, costs for maintenance, adverse weather, air traffic control issues and disruption in the Middle East have continued to weigh on carriers.

Delays of new plane deliveries are the biggest ongoing headache, though, forcing airlines to fly older models that are more expensive to maintain and use more jet fuel and cut traffic estimates, reports ‘Reuters’.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr warned the airline is now expecting a five-year delay on its Boeing 777X deliveries. “We don’t expect to get them until 2026. And we need them,” he told journalists earlier this month.

Share

Please follow and like us: