Europe Wants To Secure Peace In Ukraine, Macron Tells Trump

French President, Emmanuel Macron on Monday said Europe wants to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine, as he met with the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Speaking alongside President Trump in the Oval Office, Macron said the common objective was to build a solid and longstanding peace in the war-torn country.

Macron’s visit to Washington, DC, comes amid growing concern in Europe about the future of transatlantic relations as Trump advances his America First foreign policy agenda and urges a quick end to the Ukraine war.

“We do share the objective of peace but we are very aware of the necessity to have guarantees and a solid peace to stabilise the situation. This is a very important moment for Europe.

“I’m here as well after discussions with all my colleagues, to say that Europe is willing to step up to be a stronger partner, to do more in defence and security for its continent, and … to be engaged on trade, economy, and investments,” Macron stated.

The US president said he was pleased that President Macron agrees that the cost and burden of securing the peace must be borne by the nations of Europe, not alone by the US.

However, Trump’s push to launch negotiations between senior US and Russian diplomats without the participation of Ukrainian or European leaders has raised tensions, with Europe questioning Washington’s commitment to its security.

