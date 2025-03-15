Europe Risks Civilizational Suicide – JD Vance

Share

The Vice President of the United States (US), JD Vance, has warned that European countries are at risk of engaging in civilizational suicide due to their inability to control their borders and increasing restrictions on free speech.

Vance gave this warning in a recent interview with Fox News, where he expressed concerns over the direction many European nations are heading.

“Europe is at risk, I think, of creating, of engaging in civilizational suicide. “They are unable to or unwilling – too many countries – to control their borders.”

He noted that while some nations are beginning to push back against mass migration, others are still struggling with policy decisions that limit their citizens’ ability to protest.

“You see them starting to limit the free speech of their own citizens, even as those citizens are protesting against things like the border invasion,” Vance said, adding that similar sentiments contributed to the election of Donald Trump and several European leaders.

His remarks come amid growing political debates in both the U.S. and Europe over immigration policies and national security.

