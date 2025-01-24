Share

Scottish Professional Football League, Cyriel Dessers has opined that Rangers deserved more from their UEFA Europa League clash with Manchester United.

New Telegraph gathered that the Light Blues lost the matchday seven encounter 2-1 to Ruben Amorim’s side.

Dessers, who was introduced in the 70th minute, equalised for Philippe Clement’s side two minutes from time.

However, the striker beat the offside trap to run through on goal and take a superb touch before nesting the ball in the bottom corner.

Bruno Fernandes then scored the winning goal for United two minutes into stoppage time.

He told the club’s official website; “It is difficult to take at the end, especially because of the rollercoaster of emotions at the end.”

“At first you feel that you are going to walk away with a point from Old Trafford and then you let it slip and that hurts.

“I think we can be very proud of the performance, to come here, with a team with a few injuries before the game and then we picked up some more during the game.”

