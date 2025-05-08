Europa League: Man United Close In On Final As Spurs Face Tricky Bodo Test

Share

M a n c h e s t e r United are just 90 minutes away from a Europa League final return to Bilbao after a commanding 3-0 win over Athletic Club in the first leg.

With the final set to take place in the Basque city, Athletic had hoped for a dream home finale but now needs a near-impossible comeback at Old Trafford to turn things around. United, however, have shown cracks in Europe this season.

They nearly threw away a two-goal advantage against Lyon in the last round and have often struggled defensively. But their attack, led by Bruno Fernandes who has scored six goals in his last four Europa League games continues to fire.

The Portuguese midfielder will once again be key for the Red Devils as they look to finish the job. Athletic will likely come out attacking, which could make for an open game with plenty of goals.

But United, who have scored at least twice in their last four Europa League outings, should have enough firepower to secure a spot in the final.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are in Norway with a 3-1 lead over Bodo/ Glimt but know they’re in for a tough test. The Norwegian champions have won eight straight home games, including upsets over top sides like Lazio, Besiktas and Olympiakos.

