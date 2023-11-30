Europa League: Liverpool To Bounce Back As West Ham, Marseille Target Progression

Liverpool suffered a surprise defeat in Toulouse in game- week three of the Europa League group stages but they will hope to bounce back with a win today, potentially locking up the top spot in Group E in the process. The Reds followed that loss with a comfortable victory over Brentford before taking a point from the Etihad either side of the international break and they should be able to justify their favouritism here, although a clean sheet may be beyond them.

Having claimed their Europa League spot by winning last season’s Conference League, West Ham are almost sure of their place in the knockout stage with two games remaining. They have won three of their four matches and, with a potentially crucial clash against their nearest rivals Freiburg to come, they should remain on the ball for their trip to Backa Topola.

Similarly, Marseille can secure a spot in the Europa League knockout rounds with a win over Ajax and they should manage to get the three points against an Ajax side in transition. Les Phoceens sit top of Group B with two games left to play and are yet to lose in the competition, although their struggles domestically suggest that the visitors could trouble the home side’s defence.