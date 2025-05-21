Europa League Final: ‘Tottenham Know How To Beat Man United

Share

Tottenham legend, Ledley King, believes his former side have a ‘huge’ advantage over Manchester United when the two sides meet in the Europa League final.

The game is live on SS Football (GOtv channel 61) at 8 PM. Both Premier League sides meet in Bilbao today, looking to salvage their respective poor seasons with a trophy and a route back into Europe next season.

Spurs are eyeing up a first trophy since the League Cup back in 2008, while United are hoping to capture the Europa League for a second time after their success under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

While Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost an alarming 21 games in the league this season, the north London club managed to do the double over United, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in September and then 1-0 at home in February.

Combined with a 4-3 win in the Carabao Cup, Tottenham are now unbeaten against United in their last six games, a run stretching back to April 2022.

And former Spurs captain, King, believes that his former side’s recent record over United could well give them a psychological advantage heading into the final at San Mames Stadium.

“It’s been disappointing domestically but good in Europe. United have good players on their day and [Ruben] Amorim will be desperate to end his first season there with a trophy.

“It will be close. Obviously, though, Spurs already have three wins over United this season and that could be huge. “When you know you can beat an opponent it is a big advantage. I remember the first time we beat Arsenal and Chelsea… it removes the fear factor.

