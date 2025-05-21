Europa League Final: Miserable Man United, Spurs Seek to Salvage Season

Share

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head in the UEFA Europa League final this evening in Bilbao, Spain, with both teams hoping to save what has been a disappointing season. After failing to impress in the Premier League, this match offers them a final shot at glory and, more importantly, a ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions Leagu

Both clubs have had a poor domestic campaign. Manchester United and Tottenham currently sit in 16th and 17th positions in the Premier League table, far from where they expected to be. Their performance in the league means that winning the Europa League is now their only chance to qualify for the Champions League next season, a goal that would otherwise be out of reach.

Despite their struggles in the Premier League, Manchester United have shown a different face in Europe. They are unbeaten in the Europa League this season, winning tough matches against top clubs like Athletic Bilbao, Lyon, and Real Sociedad. The Red Devils have scored 12 goals in their last three Europa League games, showing that their attack is finally clicking.

Bruno Fernandes leads the scoring chart in the competition with seven goals, while Rasmus Højlund is close behind with six. With injured players like Mason Mount and Amad Diallo back in the team and contributing — Mount scored twice in the semi-final second leg, and Diallo added an assist — United now have more options and confidence going into the final. Speaking ahead of the final, Højlund remembered their earlier win in Bilbao and said:

“Hopefully we can go there and win,” but he was quick to add that the earlier result gives no advantage: “We’ve obviously been there, but I don’t think that gives us an edge.”

Tottenham have not won a European trophy since 1984 and last lifted any major silverware in 2008. This final presents a golden chance for coach Ange Postecoglou and his team to end that long drought.

They will also be aiming to prove their manager right — he famously said, “I always win things in my second year,” and this evening’s match could turn that statement into reality.

Spurs are coming off a strong semifinal performance, defeating Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt with a 5-1 aggregate score. Their 2-0 win in the second leg showed how clinical they can be, with striker Dominic Solanke scoring for the third match in a row.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario kept a clean sheet, needing to make only two saves. Tottenham also have the upper hand in recent matches against United. They’ve beaten the Red Devils three times this season — a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, a 4-3 League Cup thriller, and a 1-0 league win in February.

These victories give Spurs a mental edge and plenty of belief going into the final. Postecoglou knows how much this means to the fans.

“You have to frame it against what this club has been through over the last 15 or 20 years and what the supporters have been through,” he said. “We’ve given them real hope — now we want to make that dream come true.”

The pressure is massive on both sides. For Manchester United, this final could bring back memories of both victory and heartbreak.

They won the Europa League in 2017 but lost the 2021 final to Villarreal on penalties — a painful result they hope to forget by lifting the trophy again.

