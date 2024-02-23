Europa League, Conference League Last-16 Draws

The Europa League draw is expected to take place at noon, Friday, February 23, at the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa’s) headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw will feature the eight Europa League group-stage winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners.
Ahead of the draw, eight teams are seeded, while the other eight teams are unseeded. The seeded teams will be paired with the unseeded teams.
The seeded teams will play the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 away from home on Thursday, March 7, and then play the return leg at home on March 14.
READ ALSO:
- UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Team Of The Season
- UEFA Confirms Szymon Marciniak To Referee Champions League Final
- UEFA To Investigate AZ Alkmaar
Three Premier League clubs, Liverpool, Brighton, and West Ham United, are seeded for the Europa League draw. Two Spanish La Liga clubs, Atalanta and Villarreal, are also seeded.
Below are the seeded and unseeded teams for the Europa League and Conference League draws for the round of 16 stage.
Unseeded teams for Europa League draw:Roma, Marseille, Sparta Prague, Sporting Lisbon, AC Milan, Qarabag, Benfica, Freiburg.
Seeded teams for Europa Conference League draw: Aston Villa, Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen, Club Bruges, Fiorentina, PAOK, Fenerbahce.