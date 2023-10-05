Europa League: Beware Of Molde–Boniface Warns Bayer Leverkusen

Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface has advised Bayer Leverkusen of the German Bundesliga to be cautious of their opponents in the Europa League, Molde of Norway.

Bayer Leverkusen and Molde will square off at 8 p.m. tonight in the second matchday of the Europa League group stage campaign at the Aker Stadion in Norway.

Though Molde are not a household name in European football, they are one of the giants in the Norwegian Bundesliga where they are currently sitting top of the league table.

Hence, Victor Boniface who has played in the Norwegian league with Bodo/Glimt has told his German mates that Molde are not a team to take for granted.

Even though the Norwegian side are seen as underdogs, the 22-year-old Nigerian striker believes that the game would be a tough one for his team.

In an interview with Bayer Leverkusen’s official website, Victor Boniface said, “Molde are one of the top teams in the Norwegian league and they compete for the title year after year.

“Molde were the reigning champions when I joined Bodø/Glim in 2019, and in the next two years when we won the league, Molde were the main competitors as runners-up.

We definitely can’t afford to underestimate them also because they are at home. The artificial pitch there could be to their advantage. For us, there will be rather unusual playing conditions.”

Victor Boniface has already scored one goal and provided one assist for Bayer Leverkusen so far in the 2023-2024 Europa League campaign. Recall that he finished as a joint top scorer in the competition last season.