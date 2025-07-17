Euromoney Awards: Wema Bank’s ALAT Named Nigeria’s Best Digital Bank

Wema Bank has been recognised as Nigeria’s Best Digital Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards, affirming its role as a digital pioneer in the African banking landscape.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said its flagship digital platform, ALAT, earned the top honour at the award ceremony held at The Peninsula London Hotel, in recognition of its innovation and impact on digital banking in Nigeria.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, who received the award, expressed appreciation to Euromoney for the recognition and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to building technology-driven solutions for societal advancement.

“The world is moving fast and so is the permeation of ‘digital’ into the most critical aspects of our lives. Eighty years ago when Wema Bank was established, typewriters were the extent of banking technology. Today, we have pioneered a fully digital bank and built infrastructure that powers over 150 fintechs,” he said.

Oseni added that businesses looking to remain relevant in the coming decade must embrace digital transformation. He said Wema Bank would continue to empower lives through innovation and bridge the gap between traditional and digital banking.

“We have remained resilient in this commitment since 1945, and this award tells us that the world is feeling our impact. We take this recognition as a challenge to push further and continue shaping the future of banking through digital innovation,” he said.

Since its launch on May 2, 2017, ALAT has transformed from Africa’s first fully digital bank into a comprehensive digital platform offering lifestyle and financial solutions to Nigerians locally and abroad.

The platform enables users to perform a range of services including transfers, airtime and data purchases, bill payments, and access to loans all from their mobile devices, with additional features designed to merge finance and lifestyle seamlessly.