Eurobond Success As Fresh Fillip For Nigeria’s Economy

Coming on the heels of its exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) dirty-money (grey) list, Nigeria’s return to the international debt market, last week, which saw it defying global geopolitical headwinds to successfully sell $2.35 billion Eurobond, represents another positive development for the country’s economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Undoubtedly, 2025 has, so far, been a year of mostly positive news about the Nigerian economy. Apart from top credit rating agencies, such as Fitch and Moody’s, Fitch and Moody’s upgrading the country’s credit rating due to the Federal Government’s economic reforms, which included liberalising the exchange rate, removing fuel subsidies, and implementing a tighter monetary policy, both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also expressed broad support for the reforms.

IMF’s endorsement

In fact, in its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF citing stronger macroeconomic stability, rising investor confidence, and increased oil output raised Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2025 to 3.9 per cent, a 0.5 percentage point increase from its earlier projection. The Fund also upgraded its economic growth forecast For the country in 2026 by 0.9 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

The Bretton Woods institution explained that the revision reflects reduced domestic uncertainty and Nigeria’s limited exposure to the new tariffs imposed by the United States, which have had minimal impact due to the country’s modest trade links with the US.

According to the IMF, the Nigerian economy has shown notable resilience in recent months with exchange stability, improvement in financial conditions have and strengthening investor sentiment. “The country’s fiscal stance remains supportive, while the hydrocarbon sector has benefited from higher oil production and improved security around key installations.

These factors together underpin the stronger growth outlook for Nigeria,” the IMF stated. Clearly, President Bola Tinubu must have taken the endorsement of his policies by respected Western financial institutions into consideration, when, last month, he requested and got the approval of the National Assembly to raise over $2.3 billion from external sources to part-finance Nigeria’s 2025 budget deficit, refinance maturing Eurobonds, and issue the country’s debut sovereign Sukuk in the international capital market.

Given that Nigeria’s previous Eurobond auction in the international debt market in December last year had drawn strong investor demand and saw the country raising $2.2 billion, analysts were optimistic that the proposed Eurobond issuance will be similarly successful.

Trump’s threat

But just as the nation’s debt managers were completing all the processes needed for the Eurobond auction, Nigeria suddenly found itself facing severe scrutiny from the global media. Reason: on October 31, 2025, United States President, Donald Trump, designated Nigeria, a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged genocide of Christians.

While this move was still generating reactions, Trump threatened to send troops to Nigeria or carry out air strikes to stop alleged mass killings of Christians.

Nigerian bonds sell-off

In the wake of the U.S. President’s threat, there was an immediate selloff across Nigeria’s sovereign debt curve, last Monday, as concerns rose about political risk in Africa’s largest oil producer.

Significantly, data from global debt markets showed Nigerian Eurobonds dominated the worst performers list across emerging markets trading by mid-morning, with all ten weakest notes linked to Nigeria. The 2047 maturity led the declines, sliding as much as 0.6 cents to 88.26 cents before trimming losses later in the session.

Analysts said that the development marked the sharpest downturn in weeks and reflected investor sensitivity to geopolitical headlines. Consequently, there was speculation in some quarters that Nigeria might have to shelve the Eurobond issuance plan until the uncertainty triggered by Trump’s threat cleared.

Successful market access

However, in a move that appeared to have taken many industry watchers by surprise, Nigeria, last Wednesday, announced that it had successfully priced and sold a $2.35 billion Eurobond issuance in the international capital markets.

In a statement, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said the issuance was split into two tranches: $1.25 billion in a Long 10-year Eurobond maturing in 2036 and $1.10 billion in a Long 20-year Eurobond maturing in 2046, adding that the, “Long 10-year bond and the Long 20-year Notes were priced at Coupons / Yields of 8.6308 per cent and 9.1297 per cent, respectively.”

The statement said that the proceeds from the Eurobond issuance will be used to finance the 2025 fiscal deficit and support the government’s other financing needs. Analysts said that the successful issuance showed that the markets largely shrugged off Trump’s threats of potential military action against Nigeria. Indeed, in its statement, the DMO said: “Nigeria is pleased to have attracted a wide range of investors

from multiple jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and participation from Nigerian investors, which it views as an expression of continued investor confidence in the country’s sound macro-economic policy framework and prudent fiscal and monetary management.

“The transaction attracted a peak orderbook of over $13 billion, marking the largest ever orderbook achieved by the Republic. This significant milestone underscores the strong support for the transaction across geography and investor class.

With respect to investor class, demand came from a combination of Fund Managers, Insurance and Pension Funds, Hedge Funds, Banks and other Financial Institutions.”

Commenting on the transaction, President Tinubu, stated: “We are delighted by the strong investor confidence demonstrated in our country and our reform agenda. This development reaffirms Nigeria’s position as a recognised and credible participant in the global capital market.”

Also commenting on the transaction, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said: “This successful market access demonstrates the international community’s continued confidence in Nigeria’s reform trajectory and our commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth.”

Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, stated that: “Nigeria’s ability to access the Eurobond Market to raise long term funding needed to support the growth agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a major achievement for Nigeria and is consistent with the DMO’s objectives of supporting development and diversifying funding sources.”

Boost to external reserves

Furthermore, in their reaction, analysts at CardinalStone said the robust appetite for the Eurobonds reflects renewed investor optimism about Nigeria’s macroeconomic trajectory. As they put it: “The Federal Government of Nigeria returned to the international debt market with a $2.3 billion Eurobond offer.

Investors’ appetite was strong, with total bids exceeding $12.7 billion (excluding joint lead managers’ participation), translating to an impressive 5.5x bidto-offer ratio,” the firm stated. “Coupons of 8.62 per cent and 9.13 per cent were set, respectively.

The robust demand at the auction indicates that investors are confident in Nigeria’s macroeconomic narrative. Credit rating upgrades from major agencies contributed to this confidence, reflecting a perceived decline in sovereign risk and a bolstering of the country’s credibility in the global debt market.”

The CardinalStone analysts projected that the Eurobond inflows will strengthen Nigeria’s external position and improve currency stability through reserve accretion. “This development bodes well for FX dynamics, particularly in supporting reserve accretion and naira appreciation.

We project 2025 FX reserves to reach $45.0 billion by the end of the year. Importantly, the new Eurobond issuance does not alter our debt outlook for the year, as the planned borrowing was already factored into our projections. “We expect a portion of the proceeds to be channelled towards refinancing maturing Eurobonds of $1.1 billion on November 21, 2025 and bridging potential budgetary shortfalls.”

Also, commenting on the subject, analysts at Comercio Partners described the Eurobond’s success as a “positive signal” for Nigeria’s fiscal outlook. They, however, warned that the benefits would be at risk if exchange rate instability resurfaces.

“On one hand, the inflow boosts external reserves, provides fiscal breathing space, and enhances the government’s capacity to meet short-term obligations. On the other hand, it raises exposure to foreign exchange risk and heightens interest burdens in hard currency.

“A renewed bout of FX volatility would not only undermine investor sentiment but also amplify Nigeria’s debt-servicing costs, as depreciation of the naira directly increases the domestic currency burden of external obligations,” the analysts stated.

Still, financial experts point out that while the impressive investor demand for the Eurobonds was occasioned by the high-interest rate, investors would have shunned the auction if they didn’t have confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Conclusion

In fact, the consensus among analysts over the weekend was that for the economy to benefit from the country’s return to the international debt market last week, the FG should ensure that the proceeds of the Eurobond sale are diligently used for the purpose for which the funds were borrowed.