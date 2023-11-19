EURO 2024: France Records Historical Win As They Demolish Gibraltar 14-0

France recorded the biggest win in their history in European Championship qualifying as they trashed Gibraltar 14-0 on Saturday, November 18.

Captain Kylian Mbappe had a hat-trick, with eight other Les Bleus stars on target following Ethan Santos’ own goal only three minutes into the one-sided contest.

Santos was sent off after 18 minutes to reduce the minnows to 10 men and they were unable to stem the flow in Nice.

The win continues France’s perfect Euro 2024 qualifying record, sitting top of Group B ahead of their final game at Greece on Tuesday, having already booked their place at next summer’s tournament.

Gibraltar remains without a point and has a goal difference of -35 from their seven games.

Santos’ own goal immediately put the visitors on the back foot before Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram doubled the deficit.

Teenage debutant Warren Zaire-Emery got his name on the scoresheet soon after while Mbappe extended the advantage from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.

Marseille full-back Jonathan Clauss, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana saw France go into the interval with a stunning 7-0 lead.

After the break, Juventus maestro Adrien Rabiot and Coman’s second widened the gap as Ousmane Dembele also found the back of the net.

Mbappe added his second and third goals of the night including a remarkable 40-yard effort and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud rounded off the scoring with a late brace.

In total, Les Bleus had 39 shots on goal on an evening to remember, which also broke the record for the biggest victory in a men’s European Championship qualifier Germany’s 13-0 demolition of Malta being the previous benchmark.

The rout also surpasses France’s 10-0 success against Azerbaijan in 1995.