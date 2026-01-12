EuraCare Vows Full Probe, Transparency After Death Of Adichie’s Son

Euracare Multispecialist Hospital has sympathised with celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her family following the death of their young son.

In a statement, the hospital described the loss of a child as “beyond words,” offering heartfelt condolences to the parents and extended family as they navigate what it called an “unimaginable” period of grief. Responding to widespread public interest and reports surrounding the incident, Euracare said it was necessary to clarify that some circulating accounts contain inaccuracies.

The hospital stressed that it remains a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team, and operates strictly within established clinical protocols and globally accepted medical standards.

According to the statement, the child was critically ill and had received care at two paediatric centres before being referred to Euracare for specific diagnostic procedures. On arrival, the hospital said its medical team immediately commenced care, including the use of sedation which was clinically indicated.

Euracare added that it worked collaboratively with external medical teams recommended by the family, ensuring that all necessary clinical support was provided throughout the patient’s short stay.