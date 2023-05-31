Eunisell Wins Workplace Conditions Assessment Awards

Leading specialty chemicals and oil and gas solutions company, Eunisell Limited, has been recognised for demonstrating strong commitment and maturity in the field of human rights and working conditions. The recognition awards were presented by Total Energies Global Procurement, a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company, and Interteck, a British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company headquartered in London, England.

TotalEnegies arrived at this appraisal after auditing Eunisell’s human rights and working conditions as part of the company’s Audit Plan in 2022. The practice of their facility was also assessed according to the scope of Workplace Conditions assessment. Interteck also stated that the evaluation of the facility covered labour, wages and hours, health and safety, management system and environment. Both companies thanked Eunisell for its efforts and encouraged the company to maintain this level of performance.

Servicing a diverse client base operating across Africa, Eunisell’s footprint, since its inception in 1996 has grown to include oil and gas, industrial and automobile, food and beverages, construction, personal and home care.