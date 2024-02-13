Eunisell unveiled as platinum sponsor for SAIPEC 2024

Eunisell Limited, the leading speciality chemicals and production solutions company in subSaharan Africa, has been announced as platinum sponsor for the sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2024. This significant sponsorship reaffirms Eunisell’s steadfast commitment to innovation and collaborative partnerships within the industry.

The conference is scheduled to take place from February 13 to 15, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Lagos. SAIPEC 2024 is a pivotal gathering, bringing together key stakeholders and influencers from across the Sub-Saharan African petroleum landscape. According to the management of Eunisell, the primary focus is on fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, as the event promises a dynamic blend of business insights, technical expertise, and specialised sessions.

Eunisell extends a warm invitation to all attendees to engage with their team of experts at Booth H26 throughout the event. This offers a prime opportunity to connect with Eunisell’s seasoned professionals, explore potential partnerships, and delve into the latest advancements in chemical and production solutions in the oil and gas industry. Through this platinum sponsorship, Eunisell aims to cultivate meaningful relationships, drive industry growth, and showcase the organisation’s position as the indispensable partner for oilfield redevelopment, enhancement and operational success in the oil and gas sector.