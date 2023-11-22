Eunisell Reaffirms Its Support For Oil And Gas Sector

Eunisell Limited on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with stakeholders in propelling the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Eunisell Limited, a leading specialty chemicals and oil and gas solutions company in West Africa disclosed this in a statement issued by Chika Ikenga, the Managing Director of the company at the 41st International Conference and Exhibition hosted by the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

The event, titled: ‘Repositioning the Oil and Gas Industry for Future Energy Dynamics’, is a focal platform for industry professionals to engage in impactful discussions, share insights, and explore emerging trends.

The conference has become a crucial point for shaping the future trajectory of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Ikenga called attention to the crucial vital of NAPE in fostering the emergence of intelligent Nigerian industry professionals and the development of robust domestic oil and gas enterprises. Expressing optimism, he reiterated that Eunisell is well-poised to take advantage of the exciting opportunities presented by the drive for reserves and production optimization.

“Nigeria’s imperative is to achieve heightened oil and gas production to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets. The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists plays a pivotal role in realising this goal.

“I am pleased to see that through its activities, NAPE continues to cultivate astute Nigerian industry professionals and foster the growth of resilient domestic oil and gas companies,” said Ikenga.

Highlighting, Eunisell’s contributions, Ikenga buttressed the company’s expertise in providing specialty chemical solutions that enhance productivity by addressing various operational challenges.

With a track record spanning over 27 years, Eunisell has become a major player in the sector, thus delivering sustainable chemical solutions in both onshore and deep-water fields in Nigeria.

“Our fast-track modular early production facilities have been instrumental in providing accelerated cash flow for marginal fields, lowering their investment risks. In addition to well testing, we also deliver cutting-edge gas processing facilities,” Ikenga explained.

Ikenga concluded by saying that as Eunisell continues to innovate and contribute to the evolution of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and collaborative partnerships.

The ongoing collaboration with NAPE underscores Eunisell’s dedication to driving positive change and shaping the future energy landscape in West Africa.