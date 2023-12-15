Eunisell Reaffirms Commitment to Local Content Development

Eunisell, leading provider of specialty chemicals and solutions to the oil and gas industry with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and local content development, recently reinforced its dedication to fostering local content and building capacity within the industry at the just concluded Practical Nigerian Content Conference.

The event, which was held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, served as a platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and key players to converge and discuss strategies for advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Eunisell, a prominent participant, showcased its unwavering commitment to driving local content initiatives and contributing to the growth of the sector.

At the heart of Eunisell’s participation was an impressive exhibition that showcased the company’s innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and commitment to sustainability. The exhibition drew attention to Eunisell’s significant contributions to local content development and emphasized the company’s role in building a robust and self-sufficient oil and gas sector in Nigeria.