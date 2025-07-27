Eunisell Reaffirms Commitment To Future Of Sustainable Energy

Eunisell Limited, a specialty chemicals and oilfield services company, has pledged its continued support for the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.

This commitment was stated in a statement as the company gears up its sponsorship and active participation at the 2025 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), taking place from August 4–6 at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s conference is themed: ‘Building A Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy’, and according to Ken Okeiyi, Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell, this aligns with the company’s long-standing mission to drive sustainable innovation in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He said: “Our sponsorship of the 2025 SPE NAICE reflects our strong belief that the future of Nigeria’s energy sector lies in collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.”

“At Eunisell, we remain committed to delivering solutions that empower operators to produce more responsibly while optimising cost and performance. SPE NAICE provides a vital platform for stakeholders to shape policies, share insights, and explore technologies that will drive a resilient and efficient energy future.”

As a pioneer in delivering high-performance production solutions and field-proven technologies tailored to African terrains, Eunisell has continued to play a critical role in helping operators achieve operational efficiency while embracing responsible energy development.