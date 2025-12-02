Eunisell, DuPont Hold 2-Day Customer Seminar On Water Treatment Solutions

Leading speciality chemical giant, Eunisell, in collaboration with global science and engineering leader DuPont, is set to host a two-day DuPont–Eunisell Customer Technical Seminar on Water Treatment Solutions, designed to empower professionals with advanced knowledge and practical insights into modern water treatment.

The seminar, scheduled to be held at the Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, will bring together experts and stakeholders across Industrial technologies, Oil & Gas, and Power sectors to explore innovative solutions for sustainable water management, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

The first session is today, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with a focus on industrial water treatment solutions and tailored for professionals in the Food & Beverage and general industrial sectors who rely heavily on water quality for production efficiency and equipment reliability.

The second session, dedicated to Oil & Gas and Power Water Treatment Solutions, is scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island. Participants will gain deeper insights into produced water treatment, injection water management, asset integrity, and cost-effective chemical treatment strategies.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Ken Okeiyi, CEO of Eunisell, said: “This seminar is part of Eunisell’s commitment to ensuring that our customers stay ahead with the best global technologies and practices.

By partnering with DuPont, we are giving operators across key industries direct access to advanced water treatment solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and support environmental responsibility. Attendees will benefit from world-class technical knowledge that can be applied immediately to improve performance and extend the lifespan of their assets.”

Representatives from DuPont Water Solutions will deliver technical presentations covering membrane technologies, ion exchange systems, filtration solutions, and optimisation strategies for complex water challenges.

The event will feature technical presentations by global and local experts, live case studies and solution demonstrations, interactive Q&A sessions, networking opportunities with industry leaders and information on Eunisell–DuPont integrated offerings for industrial, oil & gas, and power applications.