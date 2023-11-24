Eunisell Affirms Pledge To Bolster Oil & Gas Production Amid Growing Market Demands

Eunisell Limited, the leading specialty chemicals and oil and gas solutions company in West Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with stakeholders in propelling the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas production.

The announcement was made by Chika Ikenga, the Managing Director of Eunisell, during the sponsor’s remark at the 41st International Conference and Exhibition hosted by the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

The event, titled: ‘Repositioning the Oil and Gas Industry for Future Energy Dynamics’, is a pivotal platform for industry professionals to engage in impactful discussions, share insights, and explore emerging trends. The conference has become a focal point for shaping the future trajectory of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Ikenga highlighted the crucial role of NAPE in fostering the emergence of intelligent Nigerian industry professionals and the development of robust domestic oil and gas enterprises.

Expressing optimism, he asserted that Eunisell is well-poised to leverage the exciting opportunities presented by the drive for reserves and production optimisation.

“Nigeria’s imperative is to achieve heightened oil and gas production to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets. The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists plays a pivotal role in realising this goal.

“I am pleased to see that through its activities, NAPE continues to cultivate astute Nigerian industry professionals and foster the growth of resilient domestic oil and gas companies,” said Ikenga.

Turning the focus to Eunisell’s contributions, Ikenga detailed the company’s expertise in providing specialty chemical solutions that enhance productivity by addressing various operational challenges.

With a track record spanning over 27 years, Eunisell has been a stalwart in delivering sustainable chemical solutions in both onshore and deep-water fields in Nigeria.

Eunisell specialises in the design and construction of production facilities, offering cost-effective systems from appraisal through to mature field production, optimisation, and enhancement.

“Our fast-track modular early production facilities have been instrumental in providing accelerated cash flow for marginal fields, lowering their investment risks. In addition to well testing, we also deliver cutting-edge gas processing facilities,” Ikenga explained.

As Eunisell continues to innovate and contribute to the evolution of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and collaborative partnerships. The ongoing collaboration with NAPE underscores Eunisell’s dedication to driving positive change and shaping the future energy landscape in West Africa.